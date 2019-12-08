Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

by Mandla Ndlovu
13 secs ago | Views
A video of water pouring through the roof of Mahusekwa District Hospital in Mashonaland East has surfaced online.

The video shows hospital beds being drenched by water during the recent heavy rains.


President Emerson Mnangagwa recently officially commissioned the second phase of the China-aided health institution's expansion.

The hospital is the first district hospital to have both a mortuary and a chapel. Construction of the hospital was bankrolled by China.

China has been assisting the government in constructing a number of projects including the New parliament building.

Watch the video below:


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Fire burns woman and children

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

2 hrs ago | 804 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

2 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

2 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

9 die in separate accidents

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Millers not budging on prices

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man rapes two daughters

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'All hail the King'

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mureza to start assembling cars in Zimbabwe next year

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Tribalist' Shiri speaks on farm downsizing

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zupco withdraws unsafe buses

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Donald Trump congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

3 hrs ago | 703 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days