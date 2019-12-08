WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Patients at the Chinese-built Mahusekwa Hospital, recently officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, watch as water pours into a ward during heavy rains this week pic.twitter.com/vOBBsmiIQ6 — ZimLive (@zimlive) December 13, 2019

A video of water pouring through the roof of Mahusekwa District Hospital in Mashonaland East has surfaced online.The video shows hospital beds being drenched by water during the recent heavy rains.President Emerson Mnangagwa recently officially commissioned the second phase of the China-aided health institution's expansion.The hospital is the first district hospital to have both a mortuary and a chapel. Construction of the hospital was bankrolled by China.China has been assisting the government in constructing a number of projects including the New parliament building.Watch the video below: