Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa brought in members of the Joint Operations Command to Cabinet to intimidate members of the G40 into endorsing the Command Agriculture program when he was still Vice President.

The information was revealed by former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi on Friday when he was accused of being bitter after being outwitted by Mnangagwa during the ZANU PF succession IN 2917.

Said Mzembi, "What outwitted by ED? If you are playing chase with someone who has a soldier standing behind him, and each time you make a winning move, the soldier bayonets you, is that outwitting? Guns altered the rules of the game

We weren't quiet ask Mnangagwa how many times he tried to decree us into silence on many contentious issues in Cabinet. On Command Agriculture for example he had to bring JOC to Cabinet for the first time to coerce us. We stood our ground."

Mzembi said Mnangagwa's cabinet has created man-made hunger in the country.

"We refused to endorse Command Agriculture even before a full regalia JOC. It was endorsed in 2018 post-coup Cabinet sitting under ED with the resultant laundering of $9bil worth of Treasury Bills , horrendous " man-made hunger" and a melting economy."

The Joint Operations Command (JOC) is the supreme organ for the coordination of state security in Zimbabwe. It was established by the Rhodesian Security Forces to supervise its counter-insurgency campaign in the Liberation Struggle as well as external incursions into neighbouring countries such as Zambia and Mozambique.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days