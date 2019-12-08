Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the sole Presidential candidate for 2023 elections.

Addressing ZANU PF Conference delegates at Goromonzi High School, Chiwenga said nothing will change in the status quo.

Chiwenga was reiterating the resolution of the ongoing 18th ZANU PF National People's Conference which has resoundingly endorsed Mnangagwa as the party's sole Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Said Chiwenga, "MDC malcontents will grow thin hoping that ZANU PF will somehow disintegrate and collapse... It will not happen because the party is strong and united."


There had been reports that General Chiwenga working with the military are plotting to takeover power from Mnangagwa in 2020 after the army was not happy with the way he is running the economy.

During his address, Chiwenga castigated the MDC for going on an orgy of violence and retrogressive policies after losing both the 2018 elections and their Constitutional Court challenge.

He said the party is supreme to government and that government policies should be guided by the party.

Chiwenga added that vetting will begin soon in both party and government to see if people are delivering on their mandates.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

27 mins ago | 141 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

54 mins ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

2 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

3 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

Fire burns woman and children

4 hrs ago | 689 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

5 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

5 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

5 hrs ago | 534 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

5 hrs ago | 865 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

5 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

5 hrs ago | 2768 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

9 die in separate accidents

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

5 hrs ago | 486 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

6 hrs ago | 430 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Millers not budging on prices

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man rapes two daughters

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

'All hail the King'

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

6 hrs ago | 162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days