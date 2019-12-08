PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Good afternoon Cde Kirsty! pic.twitter.com/5uWcWEEtpA — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 13, 2019

Minister of Youth, Arts, Sports And Recreation Kirsty Coventry attended the ZANU PF 18th Peoples Conference in Goromonzi on Friday and she was photographed wearing the ZANU PF scarf, a symbol that was introduced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Commenting Coventry's presence at the Conference journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said, "It is now official, Comrade Kirsty Coventry attending the ZANUPF Conference together with other ZANUPF Members. Heeee Technocrat, Heeee she is only there as a Zimbabwean! When you are white and a celebrity, Zimbabweans use a different standard!"MDC leader Nelson Chamisa posted a picture of Coventry and captioned it: Good afternoon Cde Kirsty!Coventry and Finance Minsiter Mthuli Ncube were appointed into Presuident Emmerson Mnangagwa's cabinet as technocrats who are not members of ZANU PF.