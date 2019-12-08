Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has removed Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni as traditional ruler of the Ndiweni Chieftainship after the Matabeleland North Provincial Chiefs Council recommended last month that he be removed as he was not the legitimate Chief.

In a letter to the Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly Secretary  for Local Government and Public Works Z Churu said Ndiweni must cease getting his allownmace and the government vehicle must be withdrawn from him.

The Ndiweni clan has been instructed to select a new candidate to become Chief of the Ndiweni Chieftainship.

Read the full letter below:




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

3 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

3 hrs ago | 3807 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

4 hrs ago | 3184 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

4 hrs ago | 766 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

5 hrs ago | 1775 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

6 hrs ago | 3885 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1418 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

6 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

7 hrs ago | 723 Views

Fire burns woman and children

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

8 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

8 hrs ago | 3036 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

8 hrs ago | 1031 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

8 hrs ago | 673 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

8 hrs ago | 832 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

8 hrs ago | 265 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

8 hrs ago | 908 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

8 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

8 hrs ago | 504 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

9 hrs ago | 3869 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

9 hrs ago | 579 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

9 die in separate accidents

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

9 hrs ago | 552 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

9 hrs ago | 489 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

9 hrs ago | 498 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

9 hrs ago | 137 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

9 hrs ago | 384 Views

Millers not budging on prices

9 hrs ago | 320 Views

Man rapes two daughters

9 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

'All hail the King'

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

9 hrs ago | 334 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

9 hrs ago | 212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days