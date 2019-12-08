BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu







President Mnangagwa has removed Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni as traditional ruler of the Ndiweni Chieftainship after the Matabeleland North Provincial Chiefs Council recommended last month that he be removed as he was not the legitimate Chief.In a letter to the Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly Secretary for Local Government and Public Works Z Churu said Ndiweni must cease getting his allownmace and the government vehicle must be withdrawn from him.The Ndiweni clan has been instructed to select a new candidate to become Chief of the Ndiweni Chieftainship.Read the full letter below: