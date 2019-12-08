Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

by AFP
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday urged his party members to be wary of rivals of the ruling party seeking to divide the party which has been dogged by factionalism.

"I am aware that our detractors are trying to divide the party by attempting to recruit from within the rank and file of our membership," Mnangagwa told provincial leaders attending the ruling Zanu-PF party's annual national conference in Goromonzi, 40km east of the capital Harare.

"Let us remain vigilant, steadfast and loyal to the principles of the party. Wolves, among us in sheep's clothing, must be flushed out."

Mnangagwa's remarks came after exiled former minister and Zanu-PF political commissar Savious Kasukuwere announced last week that he was planning to return home and challenge Mnangagwa in the next presidential election in 2023.

Mnangagwa blamed the country's economic troubles on the opposition but said he was unfazed by "attempts by our detractors to derail the course of our reforms and economic recovery."

Mnangagwa has claimed that the re-introduction of a local currency after 10 years of using foreign currencies would lead to economic stability and growth.

Irritating noise

"The party should never be detracted by those who are making irritating noises within the country and those on twitter and other social media platforms. They will tweet and tweet while we rule and rule."

The conference was held as the country tries to stave off a major economic downturn that has provoked biting shortages of fuel, medicine, and currency as well as surging prices.

State doctors have been on strike for more than two months after rejecting a pay rise offered by the government that they said failed to meet everyday costs.

Mnangagwa accused the leaders of the doctors union of meeting under the cover of darkness and taking bribes from unnamed donors "to make the health care system collapse".

Fuel prices have increased by more than 400% since the start of the year, and labour leaders say doctors had to use their savings just to show up to hospital each morning.

While the president, who succeeded long-time ruler Robert Mugabe who died in September, has promised to revive the economy, declaring Zimbabwe "open for business", critics say the country is in a worse situation than it was under Mugabe.

Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Welshman Ncube responds the Mphokos

8 mins ago | 21 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

30 mins ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

41 mins ago | 195 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

1 hr ago | 452 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

1 hr ago | 106 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

1 hr ago | 316 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

1 hr ago | 150 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

1 hr ago | 109 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

3 hrs ago | 2998 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

5 hrs ago | 4122 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

6 hrs ago | 6081 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

6 hrs ago | 4474 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

7 hrs ago | 1067 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

8 hrs ago | 4633 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1666 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

9 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

10 hrs ago | 530 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

10 hrs ago | 189 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

10 hrs ago | 772 Views

Fire burns woman and children

10 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

11 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

11 hrs ago | 3223 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

11 hrs ago | 1068 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

11 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

11 hrs ago | 892 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

11 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

11 hrs ago | 151 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 375 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

11 hrs ago | 318 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

11 hrs ago | 553 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

11 hrs ago | 162 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

11 hrs ago | 4340 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

9 die in separate accidents

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

11 hrs ago | 590 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

12 hrs ago | 180 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days