Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

by Staff reporter
50 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government shall not force any return to the multi-currency regime which was abandoned June this year.

The Zanu-PF leader was delivering his opening address during the ongoing Zanu-PF annual national people's conference in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Friday afternoon.

Mnangagwa said his administration has put in place measures to ensure adequate cash supplies to citizens who continue to endure acute shortages.

His comments may however not endear him with the majority who have lost savings through which are pegged in local currency.

The country's number one said his government will descend on those hoarding cash and creating artificial shortages of the resource.

He also vowed his government will seize tracts of land in the hands of black owners who grabbed more than a farm each during the country's land reform process in the past 20 years.

He said government was concerned with the prevailing high prices charged by some local retailers.

Mnangagwa said government will continue to provide safety nets for poor locals who have endured hardship since hr came into power 2017.

The conference ends this Saturday.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

22 mins ago | 58 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

31 mins ago | 79 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

33 mins ago | 123 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

34 mins ago | 37 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

34 mins ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

35 mins ago | 111 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

37 mins ago | 55 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

46 mins ago | 52 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

2 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

5 hrs ago | 3811 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

5 hrs ago | 5597 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

6 hrs ago | 4241 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

6 hrs ago | 1026 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

8 hrs ago | 4486 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1599 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

8 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

9 hrs ago | 756 Views

Fire burns woman and children

9 hrs ago | 993 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

10 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

10 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

10 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

10 hrs ago | 1058 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

10 hrs ago | 721 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

10 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

10 hrs ago | 873 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

10 hrs ago | 284 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 373 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

10 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

10 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

10 hrs ago | 312 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

10 hrs ago | 539 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

11 hrs ago | 4205 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

11 hrs ago | 596 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

11 hrs ago | 497 Views

9 die in separate accidents

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

11 hrs ago | 583 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

11 hrs ago | 541 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

11 hrs ago | 517 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days