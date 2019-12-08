Latest News Editor's Choice


Welshman Ncube responds the Mphokos

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
Former Vice-President, Phelekezela Mphoko and his son, Siqokoqela are suing their former lawyer, Professor Welshman Ncube, for failing to transfer part of the US$2,9 million released from the sale of family shares for a retail franchise.

The Mphokos through their lawyer, Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube and Partners, this Tuesday filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Professor Ncube of Mathonsi Law Chambers as a defendant.

MDC Alliance Vice-President, Professor Ncube who was the Mphoko family lawyer allegedly assisted the former vice president to broker the US$2,9million deal out of Choppies Supermarkets Zimbabwe ownership wrangle.

The Mphokos want an order directing the MDC Alliance vice-president to pay them about US$1,5 million being the outstanding balance of the money they received as shares from Choppies including a five percent interest calculated from 16 January 2019 to the date of full payment.










Source - Byo24News

