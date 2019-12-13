Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is aware of attempts by its detractors to recruit elements to destabilise the party from within its rank and file, but will flush out such malcontents, President Mnangagwa has said.

Officially opening Zanu-PF's 18th Annual National People's Conference here yesterday, the President underlined the supremacy of the party over Government.

Further, he condemned the barbaric acts of violence by MDC-Alliance in January, meant to destabilise the country.

He said violence had no place in the Second Republic and hailed progressive Zimbabweans for ignoring attempts by opposition functionaries to destabilise the country. "Wolves among us in sheep's clothing must be flushed out," President Mnangagwa said.

"Hatidi gumbo mumba, gumbo pazhe (we do not want double dipping). I am aware that our detractors are trying to divide the party by attempting to recruit from within the rank and file of our membership.

"Let us remain vigilant, steadfast and loyal to the ideals, values and principles of the party. The membership at every level is required to be totally committed to the party and its leadership."

President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF was a people's party, thus people's interests should come first ahead of personal needs. He said Zanu-PF should not be swayed from its mandate by nefarious machinations of the opposition.

"The party should never be distracted by those who make irritating noises, within the country and those on twitter and other social media platforms," said President Mnangagwa.

"Let them tweet, isu tichingotonga, tongotonga, tichingotonga, vachingo twitter, vachingo twitter isu tichingotonga. (Let them tweet while we continue to rule)."

On the violence by MDC-Alliance, President Mnangagwa said: "That behaviour and culture is alien to us in the Second Republic and continue to be rejected by peace loving people of our country.

"We saw them in January and during different times of the year, sacrificing precious lives to achieve their ends; be it through outright violent demonstrations or under the guise of purported collective job action. "We are a peace-loving party and would want the entrenchment of this culture of non-violence at all levels, including within families.

"I want to commend the people of Zimbabwe for rejecting the machinations by those with unbridled political ambitions who are even prepared to use violence, division and disunity to acquire power."

Turning to doctors, the President said he was happy that most of them were trooping back to work. He said the doctors had realised that they were being abused by a few of their leaders who were being paid by the country's detractors.

"We were later told that most the doctors were just following, but their leaders were attending midnight meetings receiving money to collapse the health service system," said the President.

"We are now happy that most of them are now aware of that and are coming back to work." President Mnangagwa reiterated that Zimbabwe was a unitary State. In line with the concept of devolution, the President said: "In all that we do and the various plans that we make, let us be mindful that Zimbabwe is a diverse, but unitary State.

"From Zambezi to Limpopo, from Plumtree to Mutare, we are one. Going forward and inspired by the principle of devolution, we shall be holding national events such as the main Independence Day commemorations in various parts of the country and not just in the capital.
 
"Furthermore, we are committed to entrench our liberation war heritage, national identity and pride. The renaming of our roads and buildings throughout the country must be seen in that context. We are a proud people with a rich history which we honour and celebrate."

The Zanu-PF indaba, which ends today, has drawn over 5 000 delegates from the country's 10 provinces, and some foreign delegates.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Welshman Ncube responds to the Mphokos

13 hrs ago | 4427 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

13 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

14 hrs ago | 3597 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

14 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

14 hrs ago | 3343 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

14 hrs ago | 3902 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

14 hrs ago | 1108 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

14 hrs ago | 3924 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

14 hrs ago | 865 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

16 hrs ago | 6113 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

18 hrs ago | 560 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

18 hrs ago | 6414 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

19 hrs ago | 11558 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

19 hrs ago | 6543 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

20 hrs ago | 1277 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

21 hrs ago | 5545 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 2029 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

22 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

23 hrs ago | 198 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

23 hrs ago | 886 Views

Fire burns woman and children

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

24 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

24 hrs ago | 3504 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

24 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

24 hrs ago | 1177 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

24 hrs ago | 853 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

24 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

24 hrs ago | 1050 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

24 hrs ago | 370 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

24 hrs ago | 482 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

24 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

24 hrs ago | 183 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 429 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

24 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

24 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

13 Dec 2019 at 07:59hrs | 486 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days