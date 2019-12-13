More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF is aware of attempts by its detractors to recruit elements to destabilise the party from within its rank and file, but will flush out such malcontents, President Mnangagwa has said.Officially opening Zanu-PF's 18th Annual National People's Conference here yesterday, the President underlined the supremacy of the party over Government.Further, he condemned the barbaric acts of violence by MDC-Alliance in January, meant to destabilise the country.He said violence had no place in the Second Republic and hailed progressive Zimbabweans for ignoring attempts by opposition functionaries to destabilise the country. "Wolves among us in sheep's clothing must be flushed out," President Mnangagwa said."Hatidi gumbo mumba, gumbo pazhe (we do not want double dipping). I am aware that our detractors are trying to divide the party by attempting to recruit from within the rank and file of our membership."Let us remain vigilant, steadfast and loyal to the ideals, values and principles of the party. The membership at every level is required to be totally committed to the party and its leadership."President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF was a people's party, thus people's interests should come first ahead of personal needs. He said Zanu-PF should not be swayed from its mandate by nefarious machinations of the opposition."The party should never be distracted by those who make irritating noises, within the country and those on twitter and other social media platforms," said President Mnangagwa."Let them tweet, isu tichingotonga, tongotonga, tichingotonga, vachingo twitter, vachingo twitter isu tichingotonga. (Let them tweet while we continue to rule)."On the violence by MDC-Alliance, President Mnangagwa said: "That behaviour and culture is alien to us in the Second Republic and continue to be rejected by peace loving people of our country."We saw them in January and during different times of the year, sacrificing precious lives to achieve their ends; be it through outright violent demonstrations or under the guise of purported collective job action. "We are a peace-loving party and would want the entrenchment of this culture of non-violence at all levels, including within families."I want to commend the people of Zimbabwe for rejecting the machinations by those with unbridled political ambitions who are even prepared to use violence, division and disunity to acquire power."Turning to doctors, the President said he was happy that most of them were trooping back to work. He said the doctors had realised that they were being abused by a few of their leaders who were being paid by the country's detractors."We were later told that most the doctors were just following, but their leaders were attending midnight meetings receiving money to collapse the health service system," said the President."We are now happy that most of them are now aware of that and are coming back to work." President Mnangagwa reiterated that Zimbabwe was a unitary State. In line with the concept of devolution, the President said: "In all that we do and the various plans that we make, let us be mindful that Zimbabwe is a diverse, but unitary State."From Zambezi to Limpopo, from Plumtree to Mutare, we are one. Going forward and inspired by the principle of devolution, we shall be holding national events such as the main Independence Day commemorations in various parts of the country and not just in the capital."Furthermore, we are committed to entrench our liberation war heritage, national identity and pride. The renaming of our roads and buildings throughout the country must be seen in that context. We are a proud people with a rich history which we honour and celebrate."The Zanu-PF indaba, which ends today, has drawn over 5 000 delegates from the country's 10 provinces, and some foreign delegates.