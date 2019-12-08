Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga reads riot act to Chamisa's MDC

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
The Second Republic will not tolerate lawlessness from MDC-Alliance malcontents who lost in the 2018 harmonised elections, but are plotting to destabilise the country through unlawful demonstrations, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has  warned.

He said Zanu-PF was supreme to Government and the revolutionary party would remain committed to reviving the economy ahead of politics as people's aspirations were a   priority.

The Vice President made the remarks while introducing President Mnangagwa to delegates at the Zanu-PF 18th Annual National People's Conference yesterday.

In a stern warning to the opposition, Vice President Chiwenga said authorities will not tolerate machinations by the Nelson Chamisa-led party, which is promoting a legacy of polarisation and wanton disrespect of the Constitution by engaging in unlawful demonstrations.

"These malcontents, after losing both the 2018 harmonised general elections and the Constitutional Court case, continue on a spate of retrogressive violence, intimidation and a propensity for lawlessness, ostensibly to resist the reality of the Second Republic under your (President Mnangagwa) astute leadership," he said.

"This is evident in their persistent threats to demonstrate and carry out unsanctioned and illegal industrial actions."

Vice President Chiwenga likened Chamisa to 12th century Asian war- monger Gengis Khan, who founded one of the largest contagious armies in world history, spreading to Eurasia.

He said Chamisa's refusal to enter into the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) exposes the MDC-A's propensity for toxic politics.

"We are Zimbabweans and this is our country. We have no other country to go to. We must be united as Zimbabweans," said the Vice-President.

"There are those like Gangis Khan who thought he would rule the world and made the entire army to perish in the Asian desert and the horses to perish in the desert. Muno hazvibudirire. (It won't happen here in Zimbabwe).

"You (President Mnangagwa) extended a hand to all political parties that contested the 2018 elections to participate in POLAD. We are saddened as a party that your goodwill gesture has not been reciprocated by   some."

Vice President Chiwenga said people's expectations must come first with the underlying thread being to diversify the economy to improve the social well-being of citizens in line with Vision 2030.

"Our people's expectations should always be the guiding compass to deliberations at this auspicious 18th National People's Conference, as enunciated by our winning Election Manifesto and the critically binding resolutions of the 2018 National People's Conference," he said.

"This conference is an opportunity to reflect the arduous road we have travelled during the year, as we implemented the resolutions of the last conference, with the avowed aim of improving the lives of our    people.

"The underlying thread remains an obligation to build the capacity of our diverse economy for the social well-being of our citizenry, in tandem with the clear vision of becoming an upper middle income economy by year 2030."

VP Chiwenga also underscored Zanu-PF's superiority over Government emphasising that the party should guide national policies in line with the 2018 Election Manifesto that won the people's vote. He described President Mnangagwa as a "visionary, resolute, consistent, persistent, and tried and tested leader" whose 2030 vision would guide Zimbabwe to a prosperous future.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

6 new TV channels to go live in next three months

4 secs ago | 0 Views

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

42 secs ago | 1 Views

Welshman Ncube responds to the Mphokos

13 hrs ago | 4430 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

14 hrs ago | 3081 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

14 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

14 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

14 hrs ago | 3344 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

14 hrs ago | 3908 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

14 hrs ago | 1109 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

14 hrs ago | 3932 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

16 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

18 hrs ago | 560 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

18 hrs ago | 6417 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

19 hrs ago | 11563 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

19 hrs ago | 6543 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

20 hrs ago | 1278 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

21 hrs ago | 5545 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 2029 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

22 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

23 hrs ago | 198 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

23 hrs ago | 886 Views

Fire burns woman and children

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

24 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

24 hrs ago | 3504 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

24 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

24 hrs ago | 1177 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

24 hrs ago | 853 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

24 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

24 hrs ago | 1050 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

24 hrs ago | 370 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

24 hrs ago | 482 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

24 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

24 hrs ago | 183 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 429 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

24 hrs ago | 494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days