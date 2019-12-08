Zanu-PF in election mode

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF members are already in election mode ahead of 2023 polls as evidenced by their endorsing of President Mnangagwa as the party's presidential candidate in the next election, national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.Zimbabwe is expected to hold its next elections in 2023 where President Mnangagwa is seeking his second term. The President got the mandate to lead the country in an election last year.The election came following the popular street march that pushed former president Robert Mugabe into resigning in November 2017. Welcoming delegates at the ongoing Zanu-PF 18th Annual National People's Conference in Goromonzi yesterday, Muchinguri-Kashiri said the party was confident of President Mnangagwa's leadership."Your Excellency, all 10 provinces have already endorsed your candidature for 2023 elections," she said."This has spread throughout the country and demonstrates your people's belief in your servant leadership, vision and generosity."Your people are already in the 2023 election mode. Our relationship, as Zanu PF, and the people is like that of fish and water. The party is always interfacing with the people in urban and rural areas."Muchinguri-Kashiri said the conference theme demonstrated the commitment by President Mnangagwa's to improve the economy and deliver on the promises made during elections last year. The annual indaba is running under the theme: "Mordenise; Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030". "This years' conference theme . . . dovetails with your Excellency's vision to fulfil promises you made to the electorate through the election manifesto."We thank you for standing with the people even if the people are facing a myriad of challenges such as high prices of basic commodities. (Agricultural) inputs are priced high and we don't know if our farmers will be able to plant this season."School fees have increased and we don't know if our children will be able to go to school. The prices of medicines continue being pegged in foreign currency. There are many people without water and hospitals are closed. "Despite these challenges, we want to thank you with your vision 2030 which is jam-packed with measures to address these problems."We thank you for introducing a local currency to fight the three-tier pricing system that was prejudicing our people."Muchinguri-Kashiri praised the Government for various infrastructure projects that are being undertaken countrywide. She said projects such as the dualisation of certain sections of the Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare highway, the construction of bridges and hospitals showed Government's commitment towards development.Muchinguri-Kashiri added that the re-introduction of subsidies on certain products such as cooking oil and maize meal was meant to provide relief to the people.She said there was need for mechanisms to stop certain elements that wanted to profiteer by charging high prices on the subsidised goods. Muchinguri-Kashiri said the Presidential Agricultural Input facility had, for the first time, fully incorporated small grains seed to ensure food security in the event of poor rains."We thank that the Presidential Input Scheme has seen many people benefiting, but we continue to call for tough measures against those thieves who are selling the inputs," she said."You have introduced sanctions busting and empowerment projects such as bread baking and beekeeping that have benefited the war veterans, war collaborators, women and youths."Muchinguri-Kashiri called on the speedy vetting of war collaborators so that they are incorporated in various programmes targeting their empowerment.