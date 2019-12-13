Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni faction blames Obert Mpofu

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
The side of the Ndiweni family that supports 'Chief' Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni yesterday issued a statement accusing Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu, with the assistance of Douglas Ndiweni, of fronting a political plot to remove Nhlanhla as Chief Ndiweni.

They said they doubted Joram had made the High Court application contesting the chieftainship. They cast aspersion on Joram's suitability for the chieftainship. "Joram Ndiweni is now 75 years old. Whilst there is no age limit for one to become chief, we are concerned because the demands of the Ntabazinduna chiefdom are such that they require a younger chief," read the letter. "We have already stated that Joram Ndiweni refused to come and bury his father the late Paramount Chief K Ndiweni. He also refused to have anything to do with the one-year remembrance ceremony and tombstone unveiling. These alone nullify his request to be an heir apparent or chief." �

Chief Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni has been stripped of his chieftaincy and all Government benefits accruing to him by virtue of the position following a recommendation by Cabinet and the Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly of Chiefs.

In a letter to the provincial assembly of chiefs, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Zvinechimwe Churu, said Ndiweni ceased to be Ntabazinduna Chief on November 30.

"Please be advised that his excellency, the President has, as per your recommendation and in line with the provisions of the section 283 (ii) of the constitutition and subsection 2 (a) (i) of section 3 of the Traditional leaders Act (Chapter 29:17) removed Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni from the office of Chief Ndiweni in Umguza District of Matabeleland North Province, with effect from 30 November 2019," read the letter.

The secretary directed the office of the Provincial Development Coordinator for Matabeleland North to officially advise the former chief as well as cease the payment of his allowances.

Further, Mr Churu said, the Umguza District Development Coordinator Mr Tapiwa Zivovoyi should ensure that the Government allocated vehicle, all chiefs' regalia and any other State assets in Ndiweni's custody is recovered.

He can seek the assistance of the police if need be. Mr Churu said officials should: "Liaise with the Ndiweni clan to select a candidate for appointment as substantive Chief Ndiweni in terms of 283 (i) of the constitution of Zimbabwe and section 3 (2) (1) of the Traditional Leaders Act Chapter 29:17."

Cabinet in recommending the removal of Ndiweni noted that the Ndiweni Chieftainship follows the primogeniture system of succession whereby the right of succession belongs to first born sons (father to the eldest son).

"Chief Khayisa Ndiweni died in 2010 and culturally, the late Chief's eldest son, Joram Ndiweni, was supposed to take over the chieftaincy from his father. However, this did not happen as the District Administrator for Umguza District recommended the appointment of Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni, the second born son of the late chief on the auspices that it was the will of the late chief," read the cabinet recommendation.

Since Nhlanhla's appointment on June 9, 2014, Cabinet noted, Joram and some members of the Nhlambabaloyi clan had continued to petition Government for his removal as it went against the Ndiweni principles of succession and therefore in contravention of Section 3(2) of the Act. Although he was duly appointed, Nhlanhla was never sworn in as Chief Ndiweni.

The Minister of local Government and Public Works, Mr July Moyo, referred the dispute to the Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly of chiefs which noted that Nhlanhla's appointment was against the Ndiweni custom and Joram — who according to the custom was the rightful heir — had indicated he wanted the chieftainship. The council recommended the removal of Nhlanhla from the helm.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa speaks on cash

36 secs ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF in election mode

57 secs ago | 1 Views

6 new TV channels to go live in next three months

1 min ago | 1 Views

Chiwenga reads riot act to Chamisa's MDC

2 mins ago | 1 Views

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Welshman Ncube responds to the Mphokos

13 hrs ago | 4441 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

14 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

14 hrs ago | 3601 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

14 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

14 hrs ago | 3346 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

14 hrs ago | 3914 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

14 hrs ago | 1110 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

14 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

14 hrs ago | 3946 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

16 hrs ago | 6119 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

18 hrs ago | 6422 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

19 hrs ago | 11576 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

20 hrs ago | 6546 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

20 hrs ago | 1278 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

21 hrs ago | 5547 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2029 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

22 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

23 hrs ago | 198 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

23 hrs ago | 886 Views

Fire burns woman and children

23 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

24 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

24 hrs ago | 3505 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

24 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

24 hrs ago | 1177 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

24 hrs ago | 853 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

24 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

24 hrs ago | 1050 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

24 hrs ago | 371 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

24 hrs ago | 482 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

24 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

13 Dec 2019 at 08:01hrs | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days