Coming of Injiva and all things

by Mthabisi Tshuma
26 secs ago | Views
That time of the year has come. KeDezember boss! The "you should have told us to buy you this in South Africa, it's cheap there!" crew is well on its way back home.  

Every holiday, especially the festive period, injiva as the Zimbabweans resident in South Africa are known, troop back home to relax in the company of family, friends and even strangers after a long year of hustling in the foreign country.

In most cases, the influx of injiva starts from December 15 as most of them get their off days during that period as December 16 is a public holiday to celebrate the Day of Reconciliation in SA.

The injiva come from different parts of the country and those who are monied make their presence felt wherever they visit. Saturday Leisure took to the streets of Bulawayo on Thursday and noticed that yes, the injivas have arrived and are making their presence known and felt. They were also welcomed back home with the lighting of the city's Christmas lights at the Centenary Park yesterday.  

On the roads, some injiva have already become a nuisance as they are not following the road rules and regulations.  Add onto that, their car speakers are already being heard across town blaring the Ama Uber song by Semmi Tee, Miano and Kammu D as this is one of the main songs for December in South Africa.  

Young ladies who usually fall prey to injiva as they are sold dreams, with some being impregnated, are certainly not being spared this year as they are being seduced by the fancy cars and scarce rand.

At the bars, there is a serious battle brewing as competition has arisen between the injiva and money changers. An injiva identified as Ofingo spotted at DJ Zinhle's All White Party on Thursday, said many of them knew of the economic situation back home and therefore came back loaded.

"We have been in this situation before and that is why we went to South Africa. We saved for this holiday and we'll party like never before," said Ofingo.

He said he was however glad to be back home as there is no place like home.

"Things have been very tough for us this year in Zimbabwe. I'm not expecting much from my son who's coming back from South Africa on Sunday as things may have been tough for him too.  

"Whatever he brings for me is fine as all I want is to be with him. I miss him," said one woman, a vendor referred to as MaTshuma.

Either way, the injiva are loved by many as they get to spoil people and generally, they have ways of getting people into the festive mood with their vibe which is always extra.  

Their stories about their hustle in the neighbouring country, whether true or not, are always interesting to listen to.  At the end of the day, it is always good to see the injiva's alive considering that they reside in a country which is known for violence.

Source - chronicle

