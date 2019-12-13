Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF dissidents

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said Zanu-PF must flush out wolves in sheep clothing and remain with committed cadres loyal to the values and principles of the party.

Speaking at the official opening of the 18th National People's Conference here, President Mnangagwa said he was aware of attempts by some elements to sway members of Zanu-PF.

"I am aware that our detractors are trying to divide the party by attempting to recruit from within the rank and file of our membership. Let us remain vigilant, steadfast and loyal to the ideals, values and principles of the party. The membership at every level is required to be totally committed to the party and its leadership. Wolves in sheep's clothing among us must be flushed out. Hatidi gumbo mumba, Gumbo pazhe," said President Mnangagwa.

He praised Zimbabweans for unity and their rejection of machinations by some elements prepared to use violence, divisions and disunity to acquire power.  

"We saw them in January and during different times of the year, sacrificing precious lives to achieve their ends, be it through outright violent demonstrations or under the guise of purported collective job action.  

"That behaviour and culture is alien to us in the Second Republic and should continue to be rejected by the peace-loving people of our country," said President Mnangagwa.  

"We are a peace-loving party and would want the entrenchment of this culture of non-violence at all levels, including within families. The focus of our efforts must be towards ensuring that our people live a better life. Unity, Peace and Development is our party motto, let us live by it."

The President revealed that the strike by doctors was advocated by leaders of the health professionals' unions who were receiving funding from some organisations to collapse the health sector.  

He said he was happy that most doctors have since returned to work after realising that they were being "used"  by their leaders.  President Mnangagwa said in the spirit of dialogue espoused by the Second Republic, he was engaging other parties under the Political Actors Dialogue.  

"The party should never be distracted by those who make irritating noises within the country and those on Twitter and other social media platforms," he said.  President Mnangagwa castigated violence in the artisanal mining sector.  He said corruption and chicanery by some mining officials will be decisively dealt with.

President Mnangagwa said the conference must remain result oriented as members share perspectives on how to quicken the pace of rebuilding and modernising the party and country towards economic prosperity and growth.  

"Let this 18th National People's Conference therefore, show greater commitment and urgency to deliver economic empowerment for our people especially the youth and women. We should create jobs, modernise infrastructure, improve health, education, housing and other social amenities.  

"As party delegates here gathered, I exhort us to be more attentive and responsive in the manner we address issues that affect our people. We are a party from the people and for the people. They are the reason why we are here," he said.  

The President hailed party structures for mobilising membership calling for them to maintain the status of Zanu-PF as a colossal party.  

"We are a servant leadership, let us never lose this rich character of our party. To do the will of the people and never advance personal ambitions of a few, is one of the key obligations we have as a party," he said.  

President Mnangagwa said the re-introduction of District Coordinating Committees will go a long way towards enhancing Zanu-PF's organisational and mobilisation capacity to ensure that the party keeps in touch with the masses.  

He said the creation of a fully-fledged War Veterans' League will bring the much needed impetus to both party mobilisation and the ideological orientation of the party membership.  

"The party is a party only if we have members. We must pre-occupy ourselves with retaining our members and also seek to attract new ones. We must be more accommodating as a party," said President Mnangagwa.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Villagers seek bail for killing neighbour over 'sex' with dog

45 secs ago | 1 Views

Ex-soldier jailed for stealing $18 536 meat

1 min ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's govt did not ban demos, says SB Moyo

1 min ago | 2 Views

NRZ battle with train derailments

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF ready for victory in 2024 elections

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Coming of Injiva and all things

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Chief Ndiweni faction blames Obert Mpofu

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on cash

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF in election mode

4 mins ago | 5 Views

6 new TV channels to go live in next three months

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga reads riot act to Chamisa's MDC

4 mins ago | 8 Views

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Welshman Ncube responds to the Mphokos

13 hrs ago | 4457 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

14 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

14 hrs ago | 3613 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

14 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

14 hrs ago | 3355 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

14 hrs ago | 3917 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

14 hrs ago | 1115 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

14 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

14 hrs ago | 871 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

16 hrs ago | 6137 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

18 hrs ago | 561 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

18 hrs ago | 6426 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

19 hrs ago | 11595 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

20 hrs ago | 6556 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

20 hrs ago | 1278 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

21 hrs ago | 5550 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2030 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

22 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

23 hrs ago | 887 Views

Fire burns woman and children

23 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

24 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

24 hrs ago | 3505 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

24 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

24 hrs ago | 1179 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

24 hrs ago | 853 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

13 Dec 2019 at 08:03hrs | 1336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days