Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF dissidents

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said Zanu-PF must flush out wolves in sheep clothing and remain with committed cadres loyal to the values and principles of the party.Speaking at the official opening of the 18th National People's Conference here, President Mnangagwa said he was aware of attempts by some elements to sway members of Zanu-PF."I am aware that our detractors are trying to divide the party by attempting to recruit from within the rank and file of our membership. Let us remain vigilant, steadfast and loyal to the ideals, values and principles of the party. The membership at every level is required to be totally committed to the party and its leadership. Wolves in sheep's clothing among us must be flushed out. Hatidi gumbo mumba, Gumbo pazhe," said President Mnangagwa.He praised Zimbabweans for unity and their rejection of machinations by some elements prepared to use violence, divisions and disunity to acquire power."We saw them in January and during different times of the year, sacrificing precious lives to achieve their ends, be it through outright violent demonstrations or under the guise of purported collective job action."That behaviour and culture is alien to us in the Second Republic and should continue to be rejected by the peace-loving people of our country," said President Mnangagwa."We are a peace-loving party and would want the entrenchment of this culture of non-violence at all levels, including within families. The focus of our efforts must be towards ensuring that our people live a better life. Unity, Peace and Development is our party motto, let us live by it."The President revealed that the strike by doctors was advocated by leaders of the health professionals' unions who were receiving funding from some organisations to collapse the health sector.He said he was happy that most doctors have since returned to work after realising that they were being "used" by their leaders. President Mnangagwa said in the spirit of dialogue espoused by the Second Republic, he was engaging other parties under the Political Actors Dialogue."The party should never be distracted by those who make irritating noises within the country and those on Twitter and other social media platforms," he said. President Mnangagwa castigated violence in the artisanal mining sector. He said corruption and chicanery by some mining officials will be decisively dealt with.President Mnangagwa said the conference must remain result oriented as members share perspectives on how to quicken the pace of rebuilding and modernising the party and country towards economic prosperity and growth."Let this 18th National People's Conference therefore, show greater commitment and urgency to deliver economic empowerment for our people especially the youth and women. We should create jobs, modernise infrastructure, improve health, education, housing and other social amenities."As party delegates here gathered, I exhort us to be more attentive and responsive in the manner we address issues that affect our people. We are a party from the people and for the people. They are the reason why we are here," he said.The President hailed party structures for mobilising membership calling for them to maintain the status of Zanu-PF as a colossal party."We are a servant leadership, let us never lose this rich character of our party. To do the will of the people and never advance personal ambitions of a few, is one of the key obligations we have as a party," he said.President Mnangagwa said the re-introduction of District Coordinating Committees will go a long way towards enhancing Zanu-PF's organisational and mobilisation capacity to ensure that the party keeps in touch with the masses.He said the creation of a fully-fledged War Veterans' League will bring the much needed impetus to both party mobilisation and the ideological orientation of the party membership."The party is a party only if we have members. We must pre-occupy ourselves with retaining our members and also seek to attract new ones. We must be more accommodating as a party," said President Mnangagwa.