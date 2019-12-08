Liquid Telecom rolls out free Wi-Fi

News / National

by Staff reporter

Liquid Telecom has successfully rolled out free Wi-Fi across 48 higher and tertiary learning institutions in Zimbabwe as part of its long-term initiatives to equip citizens across Africa with Digital Age access and skills.In a statement, Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe said the service was offered through its edu-zones, a corporate social responsibility initiative to help students bridge the digital divide."From polytechnics to universities, Liquid Telecom's edu-zones empower and equip learning institutions with free internet in the form of Wi-Fi zones — typically in cafeterias, halls of residence and sports fields where students congregate," the statement read."Since its launch 18 months ago, thousands of tertiary level students are enjoying free internet access through edu-zones located at 48 higher and tertiary learning institutions across Zimbabwe."The edu-zones' free Wi-Fi initiative is a real-world example of how Liquid Telecom is helping to build Africa's digital future by supporting the development of tech skills and improved digital literacy. This includes equipping students with 21CSkills – an online learning platform offering state-of-the-art skills training and development programmes on the latest technologies for African students, start-ups and developers, who are set to play a starring role in Africa's Fourth Industrial Revolution.Wellington Makamure, regional CEO of Liquid Telecom's southern Africa region said the company believed every individual on the African continent has the right to be connected.He said students and teachers from 48 learning institutions across Zimbabwe were now benefiting from high speed, reliable internet connectivity that is critical for both curriculum and studies."This has resulted in vastly improved exam pass rates and career opportunities across the student population. Edu-zones is a long-term initiative which is already helping the connected universities and polytechnic's to save money on internet data costs," Makamure said.