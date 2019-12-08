Murderer on the run

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Shurugwi have launched a manhunt for an artisanal miner who last weekend allegedly killed his girlfriend in her bedroom, wrapped the body in a cloth and fled the homestead.The body was later found in a state of decomposition on Tuesday.Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, confirmed the murder and identified the deceased as Nhamo Marara (40)."Police in Shurugwi are investigating a case of murder which occurred at plot 11 Beacon Kopje, Shurugwi, where a 40-year-old woman was found dead in her hut. It is alleged Nhamo Marara was staying with her boyfriend known as Sibanda and they were last seen together on Friday last week going to Masowe church," she said.Mukwende said on Saturday at around 7am, Sibanda was allegedly seen by the plot owner Kidwell Muchimwe carrying a suitcase and a sack with pots and dishes leaving the house."Muchimwe asked Sibanda about Nhamo's whereabouts and he said she had gone to Nhema Base Mill to process her gold ore," she saidMukwende said the case was unearthed when one Tariro Mbenjani visited Nhamo's house with the intention of giving her money which she owed her."On December 8, Tariro visited Nhamo's home with the intention to give her money which she owed. She said there was a bad smell coming from the hut and some flies on the door and she informed Muchimwe. They went together to the hut and looked inside through a small window and saw that there was a dead body wrapped with a white cloth. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene," she said."They found the body wrapped with a white cloth lying on the floor and it was decomposing. The body was ferried to Shurugwi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem."Mukwende appealed to members of the public to assist in the arrest of Sibanda.