Handcuffed thief drowns at police station

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED Bindura copper cable thief tried to escape from police custody with his hands cuffed and reportedly drowned in a sewage pond next to the police station on Monday.Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the incident."I can confirm a case of sudden death in Bindura where Austine Tauro of Gulliver Compound drowned in a sewage pond next to Bindura Central Police Station after trying to run away," Dhewu said.Allegations are that two security guards Joseph Tapfumanei (32) and Kumbirai Charunda (35) from Freda Rebecca Mine arrested the now deceased Tauro and his accomplice Clayton Kanyangarakupe after finding them stealing copper cables at the mine.The suspects were handcuffed and taken to Bindura Central Police Station.Upon entering the police station, Tauro fled and jumped into a sewage pond where he drowned.Tauro's corpse was subsequently retrieved and conveyed to Bindura mortuary for post-mortem.