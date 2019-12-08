Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Handcuffed thief drowns at police station

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED Bindura copper cable thief tried to escape from police custody with his hands cuffed and reportedly drowned in a sewage pond next to the police station on Monday.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm a case of sudden death in Bindura where Austine Tauro of Gulliver Compound drowned in a sewage pond next to Bindura Central Police Station after trying to run away," Dhewu said.

Allegations are that two security guards Joseph Tapfumanei (32) and Kumbirai Charunda (35) from Freda Rebecca Mine arrested the now deceased Tauro and his accomplice Clayton Kanyangarakupe after finding them stealing copper cables at the mine.

The suspects were handcuffed and taken to Bindura Central Police Station.

Upon entering the police station, Tauro fled and jumped into a sewage pond where he drowned.

Tauro's corpse was subsequently retrieved and conveyed to Bindura mortuary for post-mortem.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Murderer on the run

28 secs ago | 0 Views

Liquid Telecom rolls out free Wi-Fi

44 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF dissidents

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Villagers seek bail for killing neighbour over 'sex' with dog

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Ex-soldier jailed for stealing $18 536 meat

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's govt did not ban demos, says SB Moyo

5 mins ago | 4 Views

NRZ battle with train derailments

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF ready for victory in 2024 elections

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Coming of Injiva and all things

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Chief Ndiweni faction blames Obert Mpofu

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on cash

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF in election mode

7 mins ago | 6 Views

6 new TV channels to go live in next three months

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Chiwenga reads riot act to Chamisa's MDC

8 mins ago | 14 Views

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Welshman Ncube responds to the Mphokos

13 hrs ago | 4491 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

14 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

14 hrs ago | 3629 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

14 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

14 hrs ago | 3363 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

14 hrs ago | 3926 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

14 hrs ago | 1122 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

14 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

14 hrs ago | 3993 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

14 hrs ago | 872 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

16 hrs ago | 6158 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

18 hrs ago | 564 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

18 hrs ago | 6440 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

19 hrs ago | 11629 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

20 hrs ago | 6563 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

20 hrs ago | 1279 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

21 hrs ago | 5555 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2031 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

22 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

23 hrs ago | 887 Views

Fire burns woman and children

23 hrs ago | 1144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days