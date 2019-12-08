Chiwenga warns Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

TOP Zanu-PF officials have declared war on the opposition MDC, describing the party as made up of malcontents fond of fanning violence to grab power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.It was gloves-off at the official opening of the Zanu-PF 18th annual national conference in Goromonzi yesterday as Mnangagwa laid into the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC."The party should never be distracted by those who make irritating noises within the country and those on Twitter and other social media platforms. They will continue barking and barking and barking while we move ahead undeterred," he said."We saw them in January and during different times of the year, sacrificing precious lives to achieve their ends, be it through outright violent demonstrations or under the guise of purported collective job action," he said.Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga also fired salvos at Chamisa, vowing the youthful opposition leader's plot to topple the government through public uprisings would be blocked."There are some malcontents who think they can unseat a legally-elected government through protests and boycotts. We want to warn them that their actions will not succeed," Chiwenga said, to a rapturous response from the crowd.Ad by Valueimpression"This is not Mongolia where you can challenge authority and cause violence as much as you want.That will not happen in Zimbabwe," he said in apparent reference to the 1932 Mongolian rebellion which ended in a bloodbath.He warned the MDC against seeking to change the government through "unconstitutional means", saying they were acting in vain since Mnangagwa was going nowhereHe also chided the MDC for refusing to participate in the Mnangagwa-driven Political Actors Dialogue (Polad)."We even called on all parties that participated in the 2018 elections to also take part in Polad.We are saddened that the goodwill gesture has not been reciprocated by other parties which continue to push other agendas thinking they can topple government. We want all parties to embrace the spirit of dialogue and move the nation forward," Chiwenga said.Mnangagwa won last year's presidential poll by a razor-thin margin, which the MDC has persistently challenged despite losing the case at the Constitutional Court.