Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga warns Chamisa

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
TOP Zanu-PF officials have declared war on the opposition MDC, describing the party as made up of malcontents fond of fanning violence to grab power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

It was gloves-off at the official opening of the Zanu-PF 18th annual national conference in Goromonzi yesterday as Mnangagwa laid into the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC.

"The party should never be distracted by those who make irritating noises within the country and those on Twitter and other social media platforms. They will continue barking and barking and barking while we move ahead undeterred," he said.

"We saw them in January and during different times of the year, sacrificing precious lives to achieve their ends, be it through outright violent demonstrations or under the guise of purported collective job action," he said.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga also fired salvos at Chamisa, vowing the youthful opposition leader's plot to topple the government through public uprisings would be blocked.

"There are some malcontents who think they can unseat a legally-elected government through protests and boycotts. We want to warn them that their actions will not succeed," Chiwenga said, to a rapturous response from the crowd.
Ad by Valueimpression

"This is not Mongolia where you can challenge authority and cause violence as much as you want.
That will not happen in Zimbabwe," he said in apparent reference to the 1932 Mongolian rebellion which ended in a bloodbath.

He warned the MDC against seeking to change the government through "unconstitutional means", saying they were acting in vain since Mnangagwa was going nowhere

He also chided the MDC for refusing to participate in the Mnangagwa-driven Political Actors Dialogue (Polad).

"We even called on all parties that participated in the 2018 elections to also take part in Polad.
We are saddened that the goodwill gesture has not been reciprocated by other parties which continue to push other agendas thinking they can topple government. We want all parties to embrace the spirit of dialogue and move the nation forward," Chiwenga said.

Mnangagwa won last year's presidential poll by a razor-thin margin, which the MDC has persistently challenged despite losing the case at the Constitutional Court.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zinasu congress faces court challenge

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Handcuffed thief drowns at police station

54 secs ago | 1 Views

Murderer on the run

1 min ago | 1 Views

Liquid Telecom rolls out free Wi-Fi

1 min ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF dissidents

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Villagers seek bail for killing neighbour over 'sex' with dog

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Ex-soldier jailed for stealing $18 536 meat

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's govt did not ban demos, says SB Moyo

6 mins ago | 4 Views

NRZ battle with train derailments

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF ready for victory in 2024 elections

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Coming of Injiva and all things

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Chief Ndiweni faction blames Obert Mpofu

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on cash

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF in election mode

8 mins ago | 6 Views

6 new TV channels to go live in next three months

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Chiwenga reads riot act to Chamisa's MDC

9 mins ago | 14 Views

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Welshman Ncube responds to the Mphokos

13 hrs ago | 4499 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

14 hrs ago | 3103 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

14 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

14 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

14 hrs ago | 3370 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

14 hrs ago | 3929 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

14 hrs ago | 1125 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

14 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

14 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

14 hrs ago | 873 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

16 hrs ago | 6161 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

18 hrs ago | 564 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

18 hrs ago | 6445 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

19 hrs ago | 11635 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

20 hrs ago | 6564 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

20 hrs ago | 1280 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 2539 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

21 hrs ago | 5555 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2031 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

22 hrs ago | 2816 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

23 hrs ago | 887 Views

Fire burns woman and children

23 hrs ago | 1144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days