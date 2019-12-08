Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mashonaland women more fertile than those in Bulawayo – Study

by newzimbabwe
22 secs ago | Views
A SURVEY has established that rural women in Zimbabwe are more fertile than urban ones with Mashonaland West leading the pack while Bulawayo Metropolitan province has the lowest fertility rate.

This is according to Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey (MICS) results released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) Thursday.

Presenting the results, a Zimstat official Evelyn Moshiri said that there was need to do more research and find out why rural women were more fertile.

"The total fertility rate (TFR) is calculated by summing the age-specific fertility rates, (ASFRs) calculated for each of the five-year age groups of women, from age 15 through to age 49," she said.

"The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) per woman age 15-49 years is 3.9 children, TFR ranges from a low of 2.6 children in Bulawayo to a high of 4.4 in Mashonaland West.

"Women in the poorest wealth quintile have twice more children than those in the richest (5.3 vs 2.6)."

The study also shows that on age Specific Fertility Rate (ASFR) peaks at age 20-24 years for women in rural areas and peaks at age 25-29 years for women in urban.

"Adolescent Birth Rate was 8 times higher in women with primary than those with higher education, and 4 times higher in women from the poorest than those from the richest households.

"Adolescent Birth Rate ranged from 56 births per 1 000 women in Harare to 161 births per 1 000 women in Matabeleland North."

One in four women aged 20-24 years had a live birth before age 18.

However, ZimStats officials could not provide specific reasons on the discrepancy.

"There is need to do a further research and come up with well-informed reasons why rural women are more fertile than their urban counterparts," a Health Ministry official commented.

"Just bear in mind that a survey triggers more questions and lays foundation for another research or study."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police brutality frighten women off politics, says Mafume

1 sec ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga warns Chamisa

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Zinasu congress faces court challenge

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Handcuffed thief drowns at police station

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Murderer on the run

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Liquid Telecom rolls out free Wi-Fi

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF dissidents

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Villagers seek bail for killing neighbour over 'sex' with dog

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Ex-soldier jailed for stealing $18 536 meat

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's govt did not ban demos, says SB Moyo

14 mins ago | 14 Views

NRZ battle with train derailments

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF ready for victory in 2024 elections

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Coming of Injiva and all things

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Chief Ndiweni faction blames Obert Mpofu

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on cash

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF in election mode

16 mins ago | 8 Views

6 new TV channels to go live in next three months

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga reads riot act to Chamisa's MDC

17 mins ago | 17 Views

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Welshman Ncube responds to the Mphokos

13 hrs ago | 4561 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

14 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

14 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

14 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

14 hrs ago | 3402 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

15 hrs ago | 3962 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

15 hrs ago | 4067 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

15 hrs ago | 887 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

16 hrs ago | 6202 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

18 hrs ago | 568 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

19 hrs ago | 6475 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

19 hrs ago | 11706 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

20 hrs ago | 6583 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

20 hrs ago | 1282 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

21 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

21 hrs ago | 5563 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2036 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

22 hrs ago | 2822 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

23 hrs ago | 888 Views

Fire burns woman and children

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days