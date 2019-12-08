Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF bigwigs set to lose farms

by newzimbabwe
16 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned his government was going to seize tracts of land from multiple farm owners and further trim the sizes of some farms to leave owners with a "reasonable" size of land.

Mnangagwa in October last year appointed a Zimbabwe Land Commission to conduct an agricultural land audit at district level in the eight farming provinces of the country.

The purpose of the audit was to account for multiple farm ownership and land sizes.

Speaking at the on-going Zanu-PF annual National People's Conference in Goromonzi on Friday, Mnangagwa said his administration would soon knock on the doors of those found wanting by the land audit and leave each family with a single farm while other properties will be downsized.

"The ongoing land audit will result in downsizing land. This would be in compliance with the maximum farm size of each farm region and our determination to eliminate multiple farm owners," Mnangagwa told party delegates.

"There are people with high profile posts like me who have three or four farms. We will not shy away from taking back that land. Each family must remain with one and of a correct size. Those with many, many farms, you know it deep down in your hearts that the time will come."

Several senior Zanu-PF and government officials are set to lose their farms if Mnangagwa lives up to his threats.

For the past 20 years, government has been threatening to repossess farms from multiple farm owners but nothing has been done.

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe is one of the politicians reported to own 14 farms.

Government launched its controversial land reform programme in 2000 to address the country's land imbalances resulting in thousands of white farmers losing commercial farms.

A report presented by the commission of inquiry into the Sale of State Land since 2005, chaired by Justice Tendai Uchena, revealed there was clear use of high-profile ruling party politicians in influencing decisions concerning land appropriation and abuse of office.

Government is owed close to US$3 billion by urban land barons and little effort has been made to recover the money, resulting in the State recovering less than 10% of the total amount.

"I have since received the report of the commission of inquiry into urban State land which revealed glaring excesses and acts of corruption by land barons and their supporters," Mnangagwa said.

"As a party, we will not accept a situation where our people live in squalid conditions 39 years after independence, as a result of being swindled out of their hard-earned money by these criminal elements.

"Those implicated in the commission's report which I received three days ago must be brought to book without fear or favour."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Commotion over python at courts

46 secs ago | 2 Views

Cyrene pupils arrested for selling dagga and 'roofie' pills at school

1 min ago | 2 Views

Catholic 'rebels' uncloaked, accused of sexual misconduct

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Woman in shock mubobobo confession

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Police brutality frighten women off politics, says Mafume

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mashonaland women more fertile than those in Bulawayo – Study

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Chiwenga warns Chamisa

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Zinasu congress faces court challenge

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Handcuffed thief drowns at police station

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Murderer on the run

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Liquid Telecom rolls out free Wi-Fi

13 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF dissidents

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Villagers seek bail for killing neighbour over 'sex' with dog

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Ex-soldier jailed for stealing $18 536 meat

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa's govt did not ban demos, says SB Moyo

17 mins ago | 17 Views

NRZ battle with train derailments

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF ready for victory in 2024 elections

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Coming of Injiva and all things

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

19 mins ago | 7 Views

Chief Ndiweni faction blames Obert Mpofu

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on cash

19 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF in election mode

20 mins ago | 8 Views

6 new TV channels to go live in next three months

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga reads riot act to Chamisa's MDC

20 mins ago | 19 Views

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

21 mins ago | 12 Views

Welshman Ncube responds to the Mphokos

13 hrs ago | 4584 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

14 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

14 hrs ago | 3672 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

14 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

15 hrs ago | 3414 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

15 hrs ago | 3978 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

15 hrs ago | 1137 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

15 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

15 hrs ago | 4082 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

15 hrs ago | 888 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

16 hrs ago | 6218 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

18 hrs ago | 569 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

19 hrs ago | 6488 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

19 hrs ago | 11738 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry joins ZANU PF?

20 hrs ago | 6591 Views

Court blocks construction of church on wetland

20 hrs ago | 1282 Views

General Chiwenga endorses Mnangagwa for 2023 elections

21 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Mnangagwa brought soldiers to cabinet to intimidate G40

22 hrs ago | 5571 Views

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2037 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

22 hrs ago | 2824 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

23 hrs ago | 199 Views

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

23 hrs ago | 889 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days