Expelled Chief Ndiweni gets rare support

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

You can take away my passport but you can not take away my citizenship. Similarly Chiefs, Kings are not so easy to dethrone. Chief Khayisa Ndiweni has 100% of my support. pic.twitter.com/WmUHrgl1oO — Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) December 13, 2019

Dethroned Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has attracted solidarity messages from politician, diplomats and the rank and file of Zimbabweans after President Emmerson Mnangagwa implemented a cabinet recommendation to remove him from the Chieftainship.Ndiweni's expulsion as initiated by the Matabeleland North Chief's Council who said he is not the rightful heir of the Ndiweni throne.MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said:The persecution of Chief Ndiweni is unacceptable. An attack on a chief is an attack on a people,culture and heritage.The chieftainship is rooted in a people's identity not vindictive partisan politics and undue interference.Smith tried it but Rhodesia ultimately failed &fell.The institution of traditional leaders & its independence shld be protected thru the framework defined in the constitution.Traditional leaders serve a vital purpose in preserving our cultural heritage,must not be used agnst the people they represent to silence genuine concernsThe government should play no role in the appointment of traditional leaders, but such processes should be determined by the traditions of the local community.A rightful leader cannot be imposed on a people. Our call for genuine reforms driven by the people's agenda must keep growing louder & force institutional change. It is not the role of government to impose itself on the people.Exiled former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo said Mnangagwa may soon be a victim of karma after the people dethrone him, "This tragic comedy is nothing to write home about. Watch the space: yesterday he dethroned a traditional chief and stripped him of HIS chieftaincy; tomorrow the people will dethrone him and strip him of THEIR stolen presidency. These things have a way of coming around!"Former Head of the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe Philippe Van Damme added that he hopes the persecution was not politically motivated."I have known Chief Ndiweni as a highly respectable man who had the interests of his people at heart. Don't know what can have triggered his removal. Hope not unfortunate further sign of politisation of the function, undermining its respectability." Van Damme wrote on Twitter.Commenting on the matter former advisor to the late prime Minister Morgan Richard Tsvangirai said, "It's fair to say if Chief Ndiweni was a ZANU PF cheerleader, this would not be happening. ED is being petty and vindictive. For a man with a hideous record in the region, this is ugly and terribly ill-advised. These are moments when forbearance is required."