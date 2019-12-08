Biti unfazed by Zanu-PF Conference

News / National

by Daniel Itai, Goromonzi, Zimbabwe

The 18th Zanu-PF National People's Conference was today officially opened by the party's first secretary and President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at Goromonzi High School.Mnangagwa said the main agenda of the conference is to set the country on a robust path for accelerated economic growth."We are a servant leadership. Let us not lose that character, we will continue to engage with leaders of other parties. We will continue to serve the people.We will not revert back to a basket of currency, we will defend our currency as a symbol of our sovereignty. Zimbabwe is a unitary state. Those of our citizenry who dream of a divided country, should wake up and consult their ancestors for guidance."Commenting on the sidelines of Mnangagwa's speech, Zimbabwe's permanent secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana said, "one outstanding thing about President Mnangagwa is that he doesn't flirt with populism and is prepared to take tough decisions for long term generational gains.Populist ideas are not always in the interests of the country. We had some of those in the past and still paying." However, MDC-Alliance vice-president, Tendai Biti, castigated Mnangagwa for being obtrusive and cold hearted."It has been a terrible human rights year in Zimbabwe with many murdered, abducted, raped and tortured by a regime without respect to human rights.The naive dream of Zanu is that miraculously things will change for the better and a turn around will occur. Truth is this will not happen.Sadly for Zimbabwe, this class of 2019 is easily the most incompetent, most corrupt and most predatory group of cretins that have ever coalesced around power anywhere anytime."Regardless, Biti said change for the better was only a stone's throw away but cautioned that stringent measures had to be taken for that to come into fulfillment."It will not take much to turn around Zimbabwe. What is required is a new consensus. The establishment of an ethical State that will place people at the center. One in which power is subordinate and accountable to the command and interest of the people.The country is not a prophesy waiting fulfillment industry, dialogue, trade-offs and sacrifices must be made now," said Biti.