Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti unfazed by Zanu-PF Conference

by Daniel Itai, Goromonzi, Zimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
The 18th Zanu-PF National People's Conference was today officially opened by the party's first secretary and President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at Goromonzi High School.

Mnangagwa said the main agenda of the conference is to set the country on a robust path for accelerated economic growth.

"We are a servant leadership. Let us not lose that character, we will continue to engage with leaders of other parties. We will continue to serve the people.

We will not revert back to a basket of currency, we will defend our currency as a symbol of our sovereignty. Zimbabwe is a unitary state. Those of our citizenry who dream of a divided country, should wake up and consult their ancestors for guidance."

Commenting on the sidelines of Mnangagwa's speech, Zimbabwe's permanent secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana said, "one outstanding thing about President Mnangagwa is that he doesn't flirt with populism and is prepared to take tough decisions for long term generational gains.

Populist ideas are not always in the interests of the country. We had some of those in the past and still paying." However, MDC-Alliance vice-president, Tendai Biti, castigated Mnangagwa for being obtrusive and cold hearted.

"It has been a terrible human rights year in Zimbabwe with many murdered, abducted, raped and tortured by a regime without respect to human rights.

The naive dream of Zanu is that miraculously things will change for the better and a turn around will occur. Truth is this will not happen.

Sadly for Zimbabwe, this class of 2019 is easily the most incompetent, most corrupt and most predatory group of cretins that have ever coalesced around power anywhere anytime."

Regardless, Biti said change for the better was only a stone's throw away but cautioned that stringent measures had to be taken for that to come into fulfillment.

"It will not take much to turn around Zimbabwe. What is required is a new consensus. The establishment of an ethical State that will place people at the center. One in which power is subordinate and accountable to the command and interest of the people.

The country is not a prophesy waiting fulfillment industry, dialogue, trade-offs and sacrifices must be made now," said Biti.



Source - Daniel Itai, Cape Town, South Africa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Member of Parliament arrested in Harare

30 mins ago | 71 Views

FULL TEXT: Mnangagwa's letter to UK Prime Minister

47 mins ago | 205 Views

10 men attack motorists with knives at Beitbridge road

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Expelled Chief Ndiweni gets rare support

3 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Cape Town sevens tourney kicks-off

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

The President is right

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zimbabwe, hobbled by a clash of egos

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe austerity measures grind to a halt

3 hrs ago | 849 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set to lose farms

3 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Commotion over python at courts

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Cyrene pupils arrested for selling dagga and 'roofie' pills at school

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Catholic 'rebels' uncloaked, accused of sexual misconduct

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Woman in shock mubobobo confession

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Police brutality frighten women off politics, says Mafume

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mashonaland women more fertile than those in Bulawayo – Study

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Chiwenga warns Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zinasu congress faces court challenge

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Handcuffed thief drowns at police station

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Murderer on the run

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Liquid Telecom rolls out free Wi-Fi

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF dissidents

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Villagers seek bail for killing neighbour over 'sex' with dog

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Ex-soldier jailed for stealing $18 536 meat

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa's govt did not ban demos, says SB Moyo

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

NRZ battle with train derailments

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF ready for victory in 2024 elections

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Coming of Injiva and all things

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chief Ndiweni faction blames Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on cash

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zanu-PF in election mode

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

6 new TV channels to go live in next three months

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiwenga reads riot act to Chamisa's MDC

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Welshman Ncube responds to the Mphokos

17 hrs ago | 5204 Views

Mthuli Ncube stops beer price hike

17 hrs ago | 3513 Views

Mnangagwa closes door on multi-currency

17 hrs ago | 3884 Views

Mnangagwa calls for dissidents in Zanu-PF to be 'flushed out'

18 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Schweppes stops producing Mazoe Orange Crush

18 hrs ago | 3692 Views

Dr Mazibisa dies

18 hrs ago | 4174 Views

Govt begins grain maize subsidy rollout

18 hrs ago | 1259 Views

'Nursing is a calling'

18 hrs ago | 385 Views

Chiwenga's wife fights $700k damages claim by ex-husband

18 hrs ago | 5513 Views

Beitbridge Border Post ready for the influx

18 hrs ago | 1048 Views

VPN vs Proxy: Which One Should You Choose?

18 hrs ago | 250 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Chief Ndiweni...withdraws car and allowances

19 hrs ago | 6771 Views

Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

22 hrs ago | 584 Views

Police beat up people in Harare CBD

22 hrs ago | 6845 Views

Mnangagwa's Ndebele name revealed

23 hrs ago | 13106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days