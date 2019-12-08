Latest News Editor's Choice


10 men attack motorists with knives at Beitbridge road

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have reported that a motorist who was travelling from South Africa was mugged by ten armed men at the 275 km peg along Masvingo - Beitbridge road near Chikago Business Centre.

According to police reports the motorist's car developed  a tyre puncture. A Good Samaritan from the locality is said to have stopped his vehicle to render assistance.

While the two men were busy with the breakdown about ten unidentified accused persons emerged from the bush and attacked them with knives, they ransacked the vehicles and stole various property including groceries, cellphones and cash.

In another armed robbery case recorded in Beitbridge a man parked his vehicle off the road when 4 unidentified accused persons attacked him and took control of the vehicle a Honda Fit registration number ADK 0797. The accused persons got away with the vehicle and complainant's cellphone.

Police said investigations are in progress to arrest the robbers.

In an unrelated incident five suspects have been arrested after they were caught in the act digging up NRZ copper cables at Makwiro NZR siding.

It is the police case that the accused persons were observed committing the offence and on being confronted by the police, accused persons became aggressive forcing the police to shoot one of the suspects who sustained injuries on leg. 5 rolls of copper cables, 2 picks and 2 shovels were recovered on the scene while 5 rolls of copper, 3 transformer copper windings, 10 transformer bolts, bolt cutter, 720 metre copper cable and 100 kg copper windings were recovered on further investigations



Source - Byo24News

