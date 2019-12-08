Member of Parliament arrested in Harare

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



Police in Harare have reported that they have arrested a Member of Parliament for reckless driving after he was caught driving his vehicle against the flow of traffic.The unnamed MP was observed by police officers on patrol driving along Jason Moyo and turning right into Mayor Urimbo (former Innez Terrace) towards Gorge Silundika Street thus driving against one way.Police have urged public officials to lead by example.