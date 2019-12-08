Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni speaks out

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Thus why a few weeks ago Douglas Ndiweni the young brother who is Obert Mpofu's favorite to be Chief Ndiweni was given new tractor and farming equipment https://t.co/09gWfQG1qM — Nothiwani Dlodlo (@nothiwani) December 13, 2019

Dethroned Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has vowed to continue using his office to do all the activities that he planned for December despite a letter informing him that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had removed him as Chief.Speaking for the first time after the incident which was reported on Friday, Ndiweni said, "I am truly humbled, I will surely update about my personal status once we have seen the formal communication. For now our Orphans and widows Xmas party and weddings we are meant to chauffeur continue as planned! All those seeking transport to hospital and funerals can still come!"Ndiweni's removal was instigated by the Matabelelnad Chiefs Council which said he was not appointed according to the Nguni culture and there was a dispute regarding his Chieftainship.Ndiweni's Spokesperson Nothiwani Dlodlo said the District Administrator's people can come and collect the government vehicle which is parked at the Ndiweni homestead."Those assigned to collect chief Ndiweni's vehicle it's ready you can come to collect it at Chief's homestead with pleasure but don't come at night come during working hours but Ndiweni family will not give you it's chieftainship."Ndiweni has received overwhelming support from the people of Matabelelnad who are mooting a proposal to contribute money and buy him a new car.