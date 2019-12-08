Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Kirsty Coventry attends ZANU PF Conference to save job'

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Youth Minister Kirtsy Coventry attended the recently held ZANU PF Peoples Conference in Goromonzi to save herself from losing the Minsiterial job, Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa.

Mliswa was commenting after social media went awash with pictures of Coventry at the ZANU PF jamboree wearing a ZANU PF scarf.

Said Mliswa, "The ZANU PF youths were clear with Mnangagwa the last time that Kirsty Coventry was supposed to have attended the Congress. So she had to go this time to save her job."

Mliswa added that ZANU PF was bigger than government.


"People must remember that the ruling party is supreme to government and its personnel are inclined and required to follow the party requirements"

When Coventry was appointed as Minister in 2018, she alleged that Mnangagwa had recognised her as an independent technocrat with experience in the portfolio.



Source - Byo24News

