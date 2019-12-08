Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Compulsory National Youth Service training for civil servants to be introduced'

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF National Youth Service have adopted a resolution that all youths intending to work for the government must face attend a mandatory paramilitary National Youth Service Training.

The resolution was announced by ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs in the Politburo Pupirai Togarepi when he was giving a report to the ZANU PF Peoples Conference on Saturday.

The National Youth Service which was introduced in the year 200 by the late Minister of Youth Border Gezi received widepread condemned in the West and in Africa for gross human rights violations on behalf of the ZANUPF party.

The graduates of the service were known pejoratively as Green Bombers after the fatigue uniforms they wore.

In August this year, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said. Prof Mavima said Government will reintroduce the National Youth Service which has since been rebranded to Life skills Orientation Programme, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.

Prof Mavima, who was speaking during a guidance and counselling workshop in Kwekwe  said the programme was rebranded to also instil cultural values, norms and discipline to the youths.

"We have to inculcate the philosophy of ubuntu/hunhu in our education system. This is why we are seriously considering coming up with a robust system of discipline now that we know we cannot use corporal punishment within schools.

"We are having Life skills Orientation Programme which is a rebranded National Youth Service," he said.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Communist Party sends a message to Zimbabweans

50 mins ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa vows Zimbabwe will 'never, never' dollarise again

56 mins ago | 187 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Malema, EFF

60 mins ago | 459 Views

'Kirsty Coventry attends ZANU PF Conference to save job'

5 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni speaks out

5 hrs ago | 3208 Views

Member of Parliament arrested in Harare

8 hrs ago | 4299 Views

FULL TEXT: Mnangagwa's letter to UK Prime Minister

8 hrs ago | 2223 Views

10 men attack motorists with knives at Beitbridge road

9 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Biti unfazed by Zanu-PF Conference

10 hrs ago | 2427 Views

Expelled Chief Ndiweni gets rare support

10 hrs ago | 5563 Views

Cape Town sevens tourney kicks-off

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

The President is right

11 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Zimbabwe, hobbled by a clash of egos

11 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe austerity measures grind to a halt

11 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set to lose farms

11 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Commotion over python at courts

11 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Cyrene pupils arrested for selling dagga and 'roofie' pills at school

11 hrs ago | 492 Views

Catholic 'rebels' uncloaked, accused of sexual misconduct

11 hrs ago | 828 Views

Woman in shock mubobobo confession

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Police brutality frighten women off politics, says Mafume

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mashonaland women more fertile than those in Bulawayo – Study

11 hrs ago | 679 Views

Chiwenga warns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Zinasu congress faces court challenge

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

Handcuffed thief drowns at police station

11 hrs ago | 450 Views

Murderer on the run

11 hrs ago | 469 Views

Liquid Telecom rolls out free Wi-Fi

11 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zanu-PF dissidents

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

Villagers seek bail for killing neighbour over 'sex' with dog

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ex-soldier jailed for stealing $18 536 meat

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mnangagwa's govt did not ban demos, says SB Moyo

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

NRZ battle with train derailments

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF ready for victory in 2024 elections

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Coming of Injiva and all things

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates UK's Boris Johnson

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chief Ndiweni faction blames Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on cash

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF in election mode

11 hrs ago | 56 Views

6 new TV channels to go live in next three months

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chiwenga reads riot act to Chamisa's MDC

11 hrs ago | 359 Views

More purges to hit Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 305 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days