'Compulsory National Youth Service training for civil servants to be introduced'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF National Youth Service have adopted a resolution that all youths intending to work for the government must face attend a mandatory paramilitary National Youth Service Training.The resolution was announced by ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs in the Politburo Pupirai Togarepi when he was giving a report to the ZANU PF Peoples Conference on Saturday.The National Youth Service which was introduced in the year 200 by the late Minister of Youth Border Gezi received widepread condemned in the West and in Africa for gross human rights violations on behalf of the ZANUPF party.The graduates of the service were known pejoratively as Green Bombers after the fatigue uniforms they wore.In August this year, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said. Prof Mavima said Government will reintroduce the National Youth Service which has since been rebranded to Life skills Orientation Programme, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.Prof Mavima, who was speaking during a guidance and counselling workshop in Kwekwe said the programme was rebranded to also instil cultural values, norms and discipline to the youths."We have to inculcate the philosophy of ubuntu/hunhu in our education system. This is why we are seriously considering coming up with a robust system of discipline now that we know we cannot use corporal punishment within schools."We are having Life skills Orientation Programme which is a rebranded National Youth Service," he said.