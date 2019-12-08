Jonathan Moyo blasts Malema, EFF

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Exile Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has lashed at South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters for their decision to ban certain media house from covering their National People's Assembly which kicked off on Saturday.Said Prof Moyo, "Media banning is a relic of Stalinism and opprobrium of Trumpism practiced by extremists who are afraid and intolerant of divergent views. It's wrong!"Journalists from Daily Maverick, Scorpio, amaBhungane, Rapport and Caxton publications were denied access to the conference.EFF Chairperson Dali Mpofu denied that they had banned any journalist."No journalists that have been stopped from covering the conference, what we are doing is stopping people who have a political interest... who have expressed their political interest," said EFF's Dali Mpofu.Daily Maverick launched attack on the red berets saying they were working against the spirit of a democratic South Africa."EFF is mistaken in its action. Not only is the ‘ban' against the spirit of a new, democratic South Africa, it is also not an enforceable sanction. While many of the EFF's politics and actions may date back to the 1920s and early 1930s, technology has since moved on. Daily Maverick will, in collaboration with our media colleagues and specialist journalists and writers, still provide the great insight and quality analysis we are known for.The EFF leadership's ban on media brands achieves nothing but exposes their totalitarian bent." Daily Maverick wrote.The South African National Editors Forum also lashed out at the EFF for discriminating against journalists.