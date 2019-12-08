BREAKING: Mary Chiwenga arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Marry Chiwenga has been arrested by @ZACConline and detained at Rhodesville Police Station for fraud, misrepresentation and money laundering.



The laundering charge involves buying a home in South Africa.



Police sources say that she was detained this evening. pic.twitter.com/aWrCIJ6Vlf — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) December 14, 2019

More details to follow…

Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has reported that Mary Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for fraud, misrepresentation and money laundering.Chiwenga is reportedly detained at Rhodesville Police.Chin'ono said the laundering charge involves buying a home in South Africa.Recently General Chiwenga initiated divorce proceedings against the wife.