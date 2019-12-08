Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Mary Chiwenga arrested

by Mandla Ndlovu
9 secs ago
Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has reported that Mary Chiwenga, the wife of Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for fraud, misrepresentation and money laundering.

Chiwenga is reportedly detained at Rhodesville Police.

Chin'ono said the laundering charge involves buying a home in South Africa.

Recently General Chiwenga initiated divorce proceedings against the wife.


More details to follow…




