FC Platinum crowned 2019 Castle Lager PSL Champions

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum have been crowned champions of Zimbabwean football this Saturday after defeating Caps United.For the third time in club history, FC Platinum were crowned the 2019 Premier Soccer League champions following a 1-0 sweet victory over Caps United in a sink or swim encounter at the National Sports Stadium this Saturday afternoon.The win in Harare was the culmination of an outstanding season and the deliverance of a well-deserved piece of silverware to cap it all for FC Platinum, who made a dramatic comeback in the title contention towards the end of the season.A 59th-minute perfect strike by Perfect Chikwende after a good build-up from the midfield by Rodwell Chinyengetere and Never Tigere was enough to sink the Green Machine.It was joy and jubilation after the man in the middle blew the final whistle and Pure Platinum Play coach, Lizwe Sweswe attributed the success to hard work and determination."It is every coach's dream to win the title because it adds value to your CV. Many had ruled us out after Norman Mapeza left but the key point was to keep working hard to achieve these results. Credit to my boys they have done it again," said a jubilant SwesweIn the other matches, Chicken Inn hammered TelOne 4-1 while Yadah made a dramatic comeback to register a 3-2 win over Mushowani as triangle edged Dynamos 1-0. Bulawayo Chiefs lost 1-0 to Herentals, Chapungu and Highlanders shared the spoils in a 2-2 stalemate with Hwange beating ZPC Kariba 1-0 on a day Harare City and Ngezi drew 0-0.Meanwhile, Black Rhinos welcome Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium as the curtain comes down on the 2019 PSL season.