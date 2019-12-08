Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa warns against hoarding subsidised commodities

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged retailers to desist from selling subsidised basic commodities in bulk to ensure equitable access to the products by vulnerable communities. The President was addressing party supporters gathered at Goromonzi High School where the Party's 18th Annual National Conference is underway.

President Mnangagwa affirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of Zimbabweans despite the prevailing high prices charged by some retailers while echoing that Zanu-PF is a People's Party with the obligation to do the will of the people and never to advance ambitions of a few.

"As government, we will continue to put social safety nets to cushion the vulnerable members of our society such as subsidised mealie meal, ZUPCO buses for transport and the removal of duty on selected food commodities," he said.

He urged retailers to desist from abusing subsidised goods to ensure equitable access.

"Retailers should not sell subsidised basic commodities in bulk to ensure equitable access to the products by vulnerable communities," the President and First Secretary of the ruling party, Zanu-PF said.

Addressing the welfare of government workers, President Mnangagwa assured the nation that the government will continue to award its workers cost of living adjustments.

"A once-off 50 percent payment of pension, to pensioners and their dependants will be made before the Christmas holidays to cushion our senior citizens," he made the assurance.

The President also highlighted that the government is concerned with those who are hoarding cash and causing artificial shortages of cash urging citizens to protect and defend the local currency as a symbol of national sovereignty and pride.

The government has introduced several measures to address the cash shortages in the country, introduced the ZUPCO busses as an alternative source of transport to the public who were suffering at the hands of private commuter omnibus operators charging exorbitant fares and subsidised mealie meal for the benefit of vulnerable communities.



Source - zbc

