Mliswa hosts Norton Xmas bash

by Staff reporter
NORTON parliamentarian Temba Mliswa has lined up a mammoth end of year musical bash for his constituency.

The bash has been set for December 22 at Ngoni Stadium with musicians Suluman Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo and Seh Calaz who will be joining hands with Norton entertainers Celscius and Munya Mataruse for the event.

Mliswa said on December 21 they will have an awards night at Pakare Paye where companies in Norton will be honoured.

He said the December 22 event will be open to everyone free of charge bringing the crème dela crème of Zimbabwean music.

Parliamentarians usually host gatherings bringing joy to their constituencies with legislators such as Tino Machakaire holding one in Wedza.

Source - dailynews

