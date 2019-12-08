Chiwenga warns corrupt Zanu-PF bigwigs

News / National

by Staff reporter

SUPER-CHARGED Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday castigated Zanu-PF bigwigs mired in corruption, warning that they would be jailed before turning his guns on the MDC for continuing to protest President Emmerson Mnangagwa's poll victory last year.In a fiery address to the ruling party's delegates that are gathered in Goromonzi for their annual conference which was clearly meant to signal that he is back, fit and raring to go the tough-talking former commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces also warned the opposition that Zanu-PF would not be removed from power easily.And as was expected, the retired general received a thunderous reception from the delegates who are meeting in his home province of Mashonaland East before he went on to bemoan the fact that Zimbabwe had become deeply divided over the past few years."I wish to point out that sadly the nation is currently bedevilled by the legacy of divisions and a telling lack of respect for constitutionalism, itself a reflection of loss of national identity and pride, as well as definitive ethical values of ubuntu/hunhu by opposition elements — and in particular the MDC Alliance."We are Zimbabweans and this is our country. We have no other coun- try to go to. We must be united as Zimbabweans," the man who fronted the 2017 military coup that toppled the late former president Robert Mugabe from power said."These malcontents (the MDC) after losing the 2018 harmonised elections and the constitutional court case ... continue to be on a path of retrogressive violence, intimidation and a propensity for lawlessness, ostensibly to resist the reality of the Second Republic under your (President Emmerson Mnangagwa's) astute leadership."This is evident in their persistent threat to demonstrate and carry out unsanctioned gatherings and illegal industrial actions."Vana Gangson and that Mongolian who thought he would rule the world and made the entire army ... and the horses to perish in the desert. Muno havabudirire, kufamba zva- kangofanana (they will not succeed here)," Chiwenga warned."You (Mnangagwa) extended your hand to all political leaders who contested in the 2018 elections to participate in Polad (Political Actors Dialogue). We are saddened as a party that your goodwill gesture has not been reciprocated. There is no doubt that an enduring peaceful environment is a precursor to economic development and solid nation building," Chiwenga said further."We appeal to all political parties to accept dialogue, and to respect the rule of law and the will of the people as the key tenets of the Second Republic."Munopera kubuda mbabvu nekuonda muchifunga kuti zvimwe zvichachinja. Hapana zvinochinja (you will get sick from thinking that things will change. Nothing will change," Chiwenga thundered.