Mary Chiwenga arrested for faking marriage to General Chiwenga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Mary Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has been arrested for causing a fraudulent marriage between herself and the former army General to be registered.A memorandum that has leaked to social media says Mary misrepresented to court officials that her husband had consented to a wedding ceremony when in truth and actual fact she knew very well that her husband was bedridden and had not consented to it thereby causing the marriage registration to be processed to the prejudice of reputation of her husband.The marriage officer who solemnize the marriage is Munamato Mutevedzi.Communications expert Dr Delta Milayo Ndou says the General is fighting Mary because she wants a share of the matrimonial wealth when they divorce."If Mary walks away without money and without her minor children, Chiwenga will likely leave her alone. But if she persists in fighting for custody and fighting to remain in her matrimonial home and fighting for maintenance and any other financial benefits she feels entitled to this VP won't hesitate to completely annihilate her on all and any fronts that he can think of. So it's also very much about power. About who has it and who doesn't. And Chiwenga has it in spades....he is not restrained in deploying it and is ruthless too. She'll get no justice." Ndou said.Read below the memorandum regarding the arrest.MEMORANDUMTO: OCHARARE SUBURBANFROM: OIC RHODESVILLEDATED: 14/12/19SUBJECT: CRIMINAL MATTERS: ARREST AND DETENTION OF VICE PRESIDENT CHIWENGA'S WIFE-MARRY MUBAIWACIRCUMSTANCESOn the 14th day of December 2019 at 1705 hours officials from the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) arrested and detained Marry Mubaiwa NR 59-033571 Z 59 aged 38 of Number 614 Nickprice Drive Borrowdale Brooke Harare, cell 0772 374 300 who is the wife of Zimbabwe 's vice President Constantine Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga for C/S 5(1)(a)(I) of the Exchange Control Act, Chapter 22:05 ARW Section 20 (1)(b) of the Exchange control regulations,SI 109/1996 and Fraud as defined in section 136 of the code.The allegations are that on period between October 2018 and May 2019 the accused externalised US$1 000 000,00 to China and South Africa. The accused also misrepresented to court officials that her husband had consented to a wedding ceremony when in truth and actual fact accused knew very well that her husband was bedridden and had not consented to it thereby causing the marriage registration to be processed to the prejudice of reputation of her husband. The accused is detained under ZACC REF RR98/11/19 and Rhodesville D/B 811/19 refers.