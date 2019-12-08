Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Play time is over, says Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BUREAUCRATS causing unnecessary delays in implementing Government programmes should either reform or face the chop, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Officially closing the 18th Zanu-PF National People's Conference here yesterday, the President said there is no room for laziness in both the party and Government.

"All party members and the nation as a whole must shun retrogressive tendencies such as laziness, indiscipline, greed, corruption, selflessness and immorality, among other vices," he said.

"I further challenge every public servant and party member to reform, reinvigorate and turn over a new leaf towards a result-oriented culture. Excuses for non-performance will no longer be tolerated."

Persons charged with the responsibility of implementing Government programmes must deliver, he said. "Those who refuse to change and have been busy slowing down Government programmes will be changed."

President Mnangagwa said the country's success depended on proper organisation, including timely allocation and use of resources earmarked for projects.

"Let us shift the population towards a mindset of productivity; we will support projects across every sector of the economy.

"The land must be productive and there is no room for cellphone farmers. The rains are pounding, let us all go back and diligently work the fields."

President Mnangagwa called for selflessness, transparency and accountability in both the party and Government. He exhorted officials do expeditiously implement developmental projects under devolution.

"All our citizens must benefit from the resource endowments of their respective communities.

"The people must know that the party and Government will continue to support the empowerment and employment of the youth, women, SMEs (small and medium enterprises), veterans of our liberation struggle and people with disabilities, among others," he said.

President Mnangagwa reiterated calls for Zimbabweans to promote and defend the use of the local currency, and urged the business community to promote investments and exports.

He also challenged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to be good brand ambassadors of the country and take part in attracting investment towards the modernisation and industrialisation of the country.

He said the conference, held under the theme "Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030", had been a decisive demonstration and eloquent expression that Zanu-PF is moving ahead with its vision to turnaround the country's fortunes, making it the party of the future.

"You had questions, you sought clarifications, debated and spoke loudly over all critical issues which will make our party stronger than ever before, and you emphasised those issues which must be undertaken to ensure that our Government delivers quality services to the majority," said President Mnangagwa.

"Together as leadership of our revolutionary party at various levels, we have heard, we have listened and we shall act. In unity, we have made several resolutions to guide our work in 2020 and the years to follow."

Zanu-PF, President Mnangagwa said, had proved over the years that its programmes and activities were people-oriented.

He said: "Victory in the 2023 elections should never be seen as an end in itself, but merely as a means to ensure that the will, development and prosperity of the majority of our people is guaranteed.

"Besides being the party of liberation, we are the party of our future."

The President also took the opportunity to wish Zimbabweans a blessed festive period.

"The last thing (that you must go back home and tell others) is that we have been told that love one another and love your country. Love one another and love your country. The Zimbabwe we want is possible. Victory is certain! I wish you all a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. God bless you all! God bless Zimbabwe!"

Source - Sunday News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo speaks on bombing of Daily News

20 mins ago | 89 Views

ZANU PF under fire over Ndebele language

39 mins ago | 98 Views

Heed President's message, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Indian investors flock to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Government establishes 3 000 community bakeries

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man in trouble for looting $29K groceries at supermarket

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

New guest house for Bulawayo opened

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather served in King Lobengula's army: load of nonsense!

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mnangagwa signs Consumer Protection Bill

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe starts reaping from Special Economic Zones

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chapungu relegated after draw with Bosso

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bone and ligament clinic a welcome development

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mary Chiwenga arrested for faking marriage to General Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 4002 Views

Chiwenga warns corrupt Zanu-PF bigwigs

14 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Mliswa hosts Norton Xmas bash

14 hrs ago | 982 Views

'Your (UK PM) focus is Brexit, mine is reforms' said Mnangagwa - 1 month, Brexit done; reforms, never ever

14 hrs ago | 1230 Views

New doctors association launched in Harare

14 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Mnangagwa warns against hoarding subsidised commodities

14 hrs ago | 893 Views

FC Platinum crowned 2019 Castle Lager PSL Champions

14 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mnangagwa ally says, 'We've thieves among us'

16 hrs ago | 2355 Views

BREAKING: Mary Chiwenga arrested

16 hrs ago | 8155 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa send a Christmas message

17 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Mnangagwa vows Zimbabwe will 'never, never' dollarise again

17 hrs ago | 928 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Malema, EFF

17 hrs ago | 2882 Views

'Compulsory National Youth Service training for civil servants to be introduced'

18 hrs ago | 2102 Views

'Kirsty Coventry attends ZANU PF Conference to save job'

21 hrs ago | 3307 Views

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni speaks out

21 hrs ago | 5624 Views

Member of Parliament arrested in Harare

24 hrs ago | 6616 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days