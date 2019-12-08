Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Heed President's message, says Chiwenga

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF should take a cue from President Mnangagwa's message as the direction that the party is taking going forward, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He made the remarks as he introduced the President to make his closing remarks at the just-ended Zanu-PF 18th National People's Conference in Goromonzi yesterday.

"We have had a very successful meeting, there is no one who will go home disgruntled about the deliberations that we have held.

"The President was listening very carefully to the proceedings and, of course, the resolutions which came out from the various thematic committees and from the provinces.

"Delegates should know that the President's address is the course that we will take after this conference going forward. That is what I have come to tell you . . ." he said.

He paid tribute to party delegates for vibrant deliberations and exercising discipline during the indaba.

"We want to thank all delegates for the discipline that they displayed during their discussions and being attentive to the address by the leaders."

Vice President Chiwenga also introduced Brian Mteki, who re-joined Zanu-PF last week after having challenged President Mnangagwa as one of the 23 presidential aspirants in the 2018 harmonised elections.

Source - Sunday Mail

