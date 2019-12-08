Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF under fire over Ndebele language

by Mandla Ndlovu
35 secs ago | Views
The ZANU PF National People's Conference has condemned for failing to have a Ndebele interpreter at its 18th ZANU PF National Peoples Conference.

Political analyst kelvin Mazhandu said, "During the Robert  Mugabe era The norm has been that  Absolom Sikhosana interprets speeches from Shona to Ndebele for the benefit of the 3 Matebeleland provinces that are predominantly Ndebele speaking. This time conference ignored the linguistic needs of Bulawayo, Mat North and Mat South."

During the Conference Fortune Chasi the Minister of Energy tried to give part of his report in Ndebele and was heckled by the crowd while other politburo members stopped him from using Ndebele.

Mazhandu added  that, "It was also shocking that most politburo members including the National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri did not recognise the National Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu who is the second most senior high ranking ZANU PF official from Matebeleland."

Some Conference participants from Matebeleland, Midlands and Bulawayo who spoke to this reporter expressed concern over the blatant disregard for the Ndebele community, who were reduced to by standers at the National Conference.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days