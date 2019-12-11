Mnangagwa warns bureaucrats

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bureaucrats causing unnecessary delays in implementing Government programmes should either reform or face the chop, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.Officially closing the 18th Zanu-PF National People's Conference here yesterday, the President said there is no room for laziness in both the party and Government."All party members and the nation as a whole must shun retrogressive tendencies such as laziness, indiscipline, greed, corruption, selflessness and immorality, among other vices," he said."I further challenge every public servant and party member to reform, reinvigorate and turn over a new leaf towards a result-oriented culture. Excuses for non-performance will no longer be tolerated."Persons charged with the responsibility of implementing Government programmes must deliver, he said."Those who refuse to change and have been busy slowing down Government programmes will be changed."President Mnangagwa said the country's success depended on proper organisation, including timely allocation and use of resources earmarked for projects."Let us shift the population towards a mindset of productivity; we will support projects across every sector of the economy."The land must be productive and there is no room for cellphone farmers. The rains are pounding, let us all go back and diligently work the fields."President Mnangagwa called for selflessness, transparency and accountability in both the party and Government.He exhorted officials do expeditiously implement developmental projects under devolution."All our citizens must benefit from the resource endowments of their respective communities."The people must know that the party and Government will continue to support the empowerment and employment of the youth, women, SMEs (small and medium enterprises), veterans of our liberation struggle and people with disabilities, among others," he said.President Mnangagwa reiterated calls for Zimbabweans to promote and defend the use of the local currency, and urged the business community to promote investments and exports.He also challenged Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to be good brand ambassadors of the country and take part in attracting investment towards the modernisation and industrialisation of the country.He said the conference, held under the theme "Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030", had been a decisive demonstration and eloquent expression that Zanu-PF is moving ahead with its vision to turn around the country's fortunes, making it the party of the future."You had questions, you sought clarifications, debated and spoke loudlyover all critical issues which will make our party stronger than ever before, and you emphasised those issues which must be undertaken to ensure that our Government delivers quality services to the majority," said President Mnangagwa."Together as leadership of our revolutionary party at various levels, we have heard, we have listened and we shall act. In unity, we have made several resolutions to guide our work in 2020 and the years to follow."Zanu-PF, President Mnangagwa said, had proved over the years that its programmes and activities were people-oriented.He said: "Victory in the 2023 elections should never be seen as an end in itself, but merely as a means to ensure that the will, development and prosperity of the majority of our people is guaranteed."Besides being the party of liberation, we are the party of our future."The President also took the opportunity to wish Zimbabweans a blessed festive period."The last thing (that you must go back home and tell others) is that we have been told that love one another and love your country. Love one another and love your country. The Zimbabwe we want is possible. Victory is certain! I wish you all a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year. God bless you all! God bless Zimbabwe!"