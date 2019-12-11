Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Women ready to deliver Zanu-PF victory

by Staff reportr
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Women's League stands ready to meaningfully contribute to a 'big margin victory' in the 2023 harmonised elections, the wing's secretary for administration Monica Mutsvangwa, said yesterday.

She was presenting the organ's resolutions on behalf of Mable Chinomona — the Women's League secretary — at Zanu-PF's 18th Annual National People's Conference, which ended yesterday in Goromonzi.

''That the Women's League reaffirms its unwavering support for His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, and that he will be the party's sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised election," read part of the resolutions.

"That the party provides women with appropriate resources for their mobilisation, empowerment and employment creation. The Women's League has already started mobilising for more votes countrywide and if resources are availed, 2023 will be another big margin victory for the party."

There was need to not only ensure that women are involved in leadership positions, but to ensure that they are empowered as well, she said.

The organ also resolved to direct "Government to play a leading role in the empowerment of women in pursuit of gender equality across all political, legislative, institutional, business and socio-economic spheres".

It also spoke against rampant cases of gender-based violence and urged the Government to enact stiffer penalties to deal with the scourge.

''Gender-based violence is increasing daily, especially as evidenced by the unprecedented cases of rape, including horrific sexual assault against minors," the resolutions further added.

"We urge the Government to ensure that women and children affected by cancer and diabetics receive free medical care in hospitals."

The Women's League also urged banks to relax demand for collateral from women seeking loans.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Liquid deploys FREE WiFi at all Zim universities

54 mins ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga grabs children from Mary

3 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Chamisa urges Chiwenga to repent

3 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Welshman Ncube rubbishes Mphoko claims

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chamisa hits back at 'thief' Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 950 Views

More agony for Dembare

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to get tough

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Pressure mounts on NSSA board

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zanu-PF: We will rule through hook or crook

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Businessman loses property over debt

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Another Tsholotsho top official fired

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Chamisa speaks on National Dialogue agenda

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chief Ndiweni latest

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mnangagwa's govt establishes 3 000 'bush' bakeries

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zozibini and decolonial aesthetics

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa angles for 5m votes

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

We are living in a prison

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa warns bureaucrats

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chamisa launches a scathing attack on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Marry Chiwenga externalised US$1m

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zambia lifts eleventh Cosafa title

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

It's three consecutive League titles for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Undocumented children allowed to get education in SA

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on bombing of Daily News

4 hrs ago | 1413 Views

ZANU PF under fire over Ndebele language

5 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Heed President's message, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 770 Views

Indian investors flock to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Government establishes 3 000 community bakeries

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Man in trouble for looting $29K groceries at supermarket

6 hrs ago | 843 Views

New guest house for Bulawayo opened

6 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather served in King Lobengula's army: load of nonsense!

7 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Mnangagwa signs Consumer Protection Bill

7 hrs ago | 944 Views

Play time is over, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 834 Views

Zimbabwe starts reaping from Special Economic Zones

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chapungu relegated after draw with Bosso

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Bone and ligament clinic a welcome development

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mary Chiwenga arrested for faking marriage to General Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 5770 Views

Chiwenga warns corrupt Zanu-PF bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 3342 Views

Mliswa hosts Norton Xmas bash

18 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'Your (UK PM) focus is Brexit, mine is reforms' said Mnangagwa - 1 month, Brexit done; reforms, never ever

18 hrs ago | 1285 Views

New doctors association launched in Harare

18 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Mnangagwa warns against hoarding subsidised commodities

18 hrs ago | 932 Views

FC Platinum crowned 2019 Castle Lager PSL Champions

18 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Mnangagwa ally says, 'We've thieves among us'

20 hrs ago | 2429 Views

BREAKING: Mary Chiwenga arrested

20 hrs ago | 8671 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa send a Christmas message

21 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mnangagwa vows Zimbabwe will 'never, never' dollarise again

21 hrs ago | 965 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Malema, EFF

21 hrs ago | 3080 Views

'Compulsory National Youth Service training for civil servants to be introduced'

22 hrs ago | 2217 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days