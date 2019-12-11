Chamisa speaks on National Dialogue agenda

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has clarified that his called for a Natioanl Dialogue with President Emmerson Mnabngagwa is not an attempt to smuggle himself into a government position but to discuss the National Question with the President.Speaking during the memorial service of the late Glen View South MP Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java on Saturday Chamisa said, "National dialogue is not to share power, but to set a common vision and values."Chamisa said his vision is that of a Zimbabwe where citizens are not victimised for their beliefs."A vision where state institutions are independent and sacrosanct, a vision where elections are free, a vision where soldiers will never aim their guns and shoot civilian for merely holding different political opinion."A common vision where ordinary citizens will not be arrested and charged with treason for holding different political opinions, a vision where the corrupt and those that loot from the state face justice, a vision where investors and other people's funds remain safe in banks and factories. That is our agenda for dialogue, not power sharing with those that stole elections." Chamisa said.Recently ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said, "If the MDC genuinely wants dialogue they should engage us locally and not play tough when the issues they are talking about affect Zimbabweans."However, it is noteworthy that the MDC has now seen the light on this."