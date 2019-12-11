Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube promises to get tough

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has proposed reducing allocations for ministries that fail to account for money given to them in the national budget.

Ncube was responding to questions from MPs in the National Assembly last week where he was asked why he kept giving government departments money that they failed to account for.

Every year the auditor-general Mildred Chiri produces reports showing how government departments are failing to account for money allocated to them by Treasury.

"In terms of budgeting in my previous job we used to cut back on budgets for departments that did not account in full on how they had used resources or badly used resources because we had a performance-based budgeting process.
But in a sense, this is what we have migrated to," Ncube said.

"It is a performance-based budget and unfortunately, I do not think that we can do it immediately but over time we should be able to say on this specific programme, you underperformed or abused funds, therefore, why should we give you additional resources but we should cut back.

"So, it is my hope that this format of the Blue Book will help the honourable members to interrogate the departments more precisely about budget performance and about output impact."

He added: We hope that this new approach will help us get there but we are not yet there unfortunately".

Norton MP Temba Mliswa asked whether Ncube was comfortable allocating money to departments that were often found to be flouting regulations during audits.

Mliswa asked: "Why do we continuously give money to ministries yet they do not account and there are bad audit reports from the auditor-general's office. How comfortable are you with that?"

The auditor-general's reports show how government ministries and state enterprises do not account for the funds allocated by Treasury.

This has prejudiced the state of billions of dollars over the years and the government has been criticised for failing to take action based on the reports.

Meanwhile, Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure asked Ncube to increase the budget allocation to the auditor general's office to improve its efficiency.

"If you look at the staff complement of the auditor-general's office against their responsibility, the office now audits all the local authorities, parastatals and government institutions," Madzimure said.

"If we look at the complement and try to match it with the responsibility, it does not add up.

"The biggest problem is also that the auditor-general's office has been doing quite well and because of that a lot of organisations now use it as a training ground," he said.

"They are losing a lot of experienced auditors, as a result, we end up now giving contracts to other audit firms to do forensic audits on behalf of the auditor general.

"If we look at how much we pay those companies as compared to if we could have used the skills that we have in the auditor-general's office, we could do a lot of saving."

The MP said the government must consider improving conditions of service for its auditors.

"The auditor-general has indicated to us how much money we lose. If we can allow the auditor general to retain some funds on the amounts they recover, that will help a lot," he said.

"My submission is that the auditor-general's office must be capacitated, well-funded and must have that compliment that can perform the duties expected of that office."

The government is working on the establishment of a central coordinating unit for the internal audit and compliance function, within Treasury, as a measure for enhancing internal audit systems control.

Source - the standrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Liquid deploys FREE WiFi at all Zim universities

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Chiwenga grabs children from Mary

3 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Chamisa urges Chiwenga to repent

3 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Welshman Ncube rubbishes Mphoko claims

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chamisa hits back at 'thief' Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 996 Views

More agony for Dembare

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Pressure mounts on NSSA board

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF: We will rule through hook or crook

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Businessman loses property over debt

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Another Tsholotsho top official fired

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chamisa speaks on National Dialogue agenda

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chief Ndiweni latest

3 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mnangagwa's govt establishes 3 000 'bush' bakeries

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zozibini and decolonial aesthetics

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa angles for 5m votes

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Women ready to deliver Zanu-PF victory

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

We are living in a prison

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa warns bureaucrats

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chamisa launches a scathing attack on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Marry Chiwenga externalised US$1m

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zambia lifts eleventh Cosafa title

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

It's three consecutive League titles for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Undocumented children allowed to get education in SA

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on bombing of Daily News

4 hrs ago | 1429 Views

ZANU PF under fire over Ndebele language

5 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Heed President's message, says Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 771 Views

Indian investors flock to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 723 Views

Government establishes 3 000 community bakeries

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Man in trouble for looting $29K groceries at supermarket

6 hrs ago | 847 Views

New guest house for Bulawayo opened

6 hrs ago | 833 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather served in King Lobengula's army: load of nonsense!

7 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Mnangagwa signs Consumer Protection Bill

7 hrs ago | 948 Views

Play time is over, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 835 Views

Zimbabwe starts reaping from Special Economic Zones

7 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chapungu relegated after draw with Bosso

7 hrs ago | 440 Views

Bone and ligament clinic a welcome development

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mary Chiwenga arrested for faking marriage to General Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 5812 Views

Chiwenga warns corrupt Zanu-PF bigwigs

18 hrs ago | 3343 Views

Mliswa hosts Norton Xmas bash

18 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'Your (UK PM) focus is Brexit, mine is reforms' said Mnangagwa - 1 month, Brexit done; reforms, never ever

18 hrs ago | 1285 Views

New doctors association launched in Harare

18 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Mnangagwa warns against hoarding subsidised commodities

18 hrs ago | 933 Views

FC Platinum crowned 2019 Castle Lager PSL Champions

18 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Mnangagwa ally says, 'We've thieves among us'

20 hrs ago | 2433 Views

BREAKING: Mary Chiwenga arrested

20 hrs ago | 8686 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa send a Christmas message

21 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Mnangagwa vows Zimbabwe will 'never, never' dollarise again

21 hrs ago | 966 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Malema, EFF

21 hrs ago | 3083 Views

'Compulsory National Youth Service training for civil servants to be introduced'

22 hrs ago | 2220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days