More agony for Dembare

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Triangle 1 - 0 Dynamos
A LIVID Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya lamented the lack of quality at the club this season after the Harare giants finished their campaign in agony following a loss against Triangle in the Castle Lager Premier League at Gibbo Stadium.

Promising 23-year-old forward Nyasha Chintuli made the difference after scoring the solitary goal of the match in the 48th minute with a fine header to seal a crucial win for Triangle which lifted them to sixth position on the log.

It was, however, a dismal finish to what has been a poor season for DeMbare who dropped to ninth and Ndiraya once again questioned the quality of players, which were at his disposal this season.
"The performance was just disappointing and we need to bring new players. I thought we had average players this season and this is the performance we do not expect from Dynamos players," Ndiraya said.

"We need to bring players of Dynamos quality… last year we almost got relegated and this year our position is not good for our institution we should be fighting with the big boys."

His counterpart Taurai Mangwiro said they would have scored many goals had his charges been more clinical.

"Our season promised much at the start, but went wrong along the way as we were fighting on three fronts," Mangwiro said.

"Today [yesterday] we could have scored more goals, but we will go into the next season with a positive mindset."

The visitors started the match on a positive note with Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu being forced to make an early acrobatic save off Tanaka Chengeta's close range shot as early as the fifth minute.

The Sugar Boys, however, fashioned a good chance of their own 10 minutes later, but veteran shot-stopper Munyaradzi Diya in goals for Dynamos came to the rescue with a good save.

Both teams failed to create meaningful chances going into the second half.

After the break, Chintuli beat Diya all systems out with a fine header off a corner kick to settle the match.

There was barely any goal-mouth action after the goal as both teams struggled to create meaning opportunities as Triangle held onto their lead.

Source - the standrad

