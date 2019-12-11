Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa hits back at 'thief' Chiwenga

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday hit back at Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, saying his party is not interested in sharing power with people that stole elections.

Chamisa did not refer to Chiwenga by name, but the VP last week used the Zanu-PF conference to launch a scathing attack on Chamisa and the MDC for refusing to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The VP accused the MDC leadership of being power hungry.

Chamisa told a memorial service of the late Glen View South MP Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, that Zanu-PF leaders that were opposed to talks between him and Mnangagwa wrongly believed that dialogue meant that they will lose their positions.

He said the MDC was ready to dialogue with Zanu-PF and Mnangagwa under the right conditions.

"National dialogue is not to share power, but to set a common vision and values," he said.

"A vision where state institutions are independent and sacrosanct, a vision where elections are free, a vision where soldiers will never aim their guns and shoot civilian for merely holding different political opinion.

"A common vision where ordinary citizens will not be arrested and charged with treason for holding different political opinions, a vision where the corrupt and those that loot from the state face justice, a vision where investors and other people's funds remain safe in banks and factories.

"That is our agenda for dialogue, not power sharing with those that stole elections."

Chamisa said any national dialogue that may be held should also not be based on a lie in view of suggestions that the first step will be for him to accept Mnangagwa as the legitimate leader of the country.

Mnangagwa has so far refused to engage in any talks with his main rival saying he must join a forum that includes a forum of fringe political parties that took part in the 2018 presidential elections.

Source - the standrad

Most Popular In 7 Days