Welshman Ncube rubbishes Mphoko claims

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Movement for Democratic Change vice-president Welshman Ncube has hit out at former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko saying he is trying to tarnish his image by claiming he owes him money.

Mphoko and his son Siqokowela last week took Ncube, who is their former lawyer, to court claiming he was failing to pay them $1 452 205 he received on their behalf from Choppies Enterprises Limited.

Ncube represented the two in their legal tussle against Choppies over the ownership of the Bostwana-based company's Zimbabwe business.

In a letter addressed to Mphoko and his son's laywers, the former Industry minister's legal representatives said the two had a payment plan with a debtor and he was surprised that his name was being dragged into the matter.

"When we produced to you the written instructions from Mphoko and his son, we concluded that you would hold an audience with the debtor and seek that he commits to a payment plan for him to discharge his indebtedness to them," the lawyers wrote.

"After we advised them that we heard they met the debtor in Harare and agreed to a payment in terms of which the debtor was to pay them.

The lawyers said after Mphoko and his son met the debtor they advised Ncube not to have any further communication with the debtor as they were now in full control of the matter.

Mphoko is also said to have told Ncube that he had reached an agreement with the debtor.

"Without any notice to us you proceeded to issue summons against me in respect of the debt that you fully know is owed by someone else, who had received monies belonged to yours following specific instructions," reads the letter.

Ncube said he was in possession of the communication between Mphoko and the debtor.

He said as late last year, the debtor acknowledged he owed the former VP money. The lawyers said Mphoko's conduct was unprofessional.

"The conduct was unethical, unprofessional and calculated to damage the good name and his reputation," added the later.

"On December 9 your office went to the High Court registry and had as per practice one copy of the summons date stamped and given a case number to enable you to go to the payment office to render payment for the issuance of summons.

"But you did not proceed to make that payment and left the High Court without any process and circulated the summon copy to the media."

The lawyers challenged Mphoko's legal representatives to ensure the case was heard urgently in order to clear Ncube's name.

Source - the standrad

