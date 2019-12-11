Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa urges Chiwenga to repent

by newzimbabwe
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has called Vice President to order, telling the country's number two that God restored him to good health so he could dump his bad deeds for good ones.

Chamisa was speaking at a memorial ceremony held in honour of Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, daughter to late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai at the latter's Harare home.

VP Chiwenga spent four months fighting for his life in a Chinese hospital suffering what was he later revealed as oesophageal disease.

His miraculous recovery has surprised many locals who never gave him a chance to recover his good health, let alone return to his job and active politics.

Chamisa told the sabre-rattling former military boss God restored him to good life so he could do the right thing for his fellow countrymen.

"You may have joined mainstream politics as General Chiwenga and looking down upon me, having looked at my small statue, but what you need to know is God has purpose," Chamisa said.

"And God has given you a life to do good for the country and not to divide the people, not to destroy the souls of the people, not to issue reckless statements which undermine one another, we must all be united as a people."

Chamisa was apparently referring to statements uttered by Chiwenga during the just ended Zanu-PF annual national people's conference in Goromonzi Friday.

Chiwenga had accused the opposition leader of harbouring a plot to topple the government through uprisings.

"There are some malcontents who think they can unseat a legally-elected government through protests and boycotts,' Chiwenga had said.

"We want to warn them that their actions will not succeed.

"This is not Mongolia where you can challenge authority and cause violence as much as you want. That will not happen in Zimbabwe."

Tsvangirai-Java's, late Glen View South MP, passed on in June this year from injuries she suffered weeks before in a horrific car accident in Kwekwe on her way to Harare in the company of relatives and party colleagues.

Her memorial was attended by family, relatives, party supporters and members from her church.

Source - newzimbabwe

