Liquid deploys FREE WiFi at all Zim universities

News / National

by Agencies

Liquid Zimbabwe has installed FREE WiFi Internet access at all the nation's 48 universities.This was revealed by the Econet founder and group chairman Strive Masiyiwa, writing on his popular Facebook blog at the weekend."Yes, you can go anywhere on these campuses and have FREE high speed Fibre Optic broadband Internet access," Masiyiwa wrote."Wellington Makamure, CEO of Liquid Zimbabwe, believes it is the first time in Africa that a private company has done something similar. I wonder if he is correct.Anyway, well done to him and his team," Masiyiwa said, adding that he had first tasked Makamure to do this two years ago.Masiyiwa also said Liquid would be putting FREE WiFi in Zimbabwe's public hospitals.The Econet boss revealed in the same article that a similar initiative was being rolled out in Rwanda, targeting high schools.