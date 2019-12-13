Latest News Editor's Choice


Man gets community service for draining fuel from parked car

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
A man from Madumabisa, in  Hwange has been slapped with 420 hours for community service for draining fuel  worth $800 from a parked vehicle.


Tatenda Vengesai (21) was convicted and sentenced to 18 months  in jail by Hwange magistrate Godfrey Dube who then suspended six months for five years on condition of good behavior. He further suspended 12 months remaining on condition he performs 420 hours of community service.

Prosecutor Trymore Chitumbu said on November 18 at 8pm Venbgesai was at Colbro compound in Hwange when the complainbant Mkhulululisi Ndlovu (42) parked his Toyota Hiace car  with 65 litres of petrol in the fuel tank.

At 10pm he returned  to the car  when he discovered that  the petrol in his car had been drained.  He also found Vengesai at the scene already having a 5 litres bucket filled with fuel. He discovered that 45 litres of fuel had been drained. Vengesai promised to repay the fuel.

Ndlovu reported to the police leading to Vengesai's arrest.

Source - Stephen Jakes

