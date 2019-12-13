Man gets community service for draining fuel from parked car

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A man from Madumabisa, in Hwange has been slapped with 420 hours for community service for draining fuel worth $800 from a parked vehicle.

Tatenda Vengesai (21) was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail by Hwange magistrate Godfrey Dube who then suspended six months for five years on condition of good behavior. He further suspended 12 months remaining on condition he performs 420 hours of community service.Prosecutor Trymore Chitumbu said on November 18 at 8pm Venbgesai was at Colbro compound in Hwange when the complainbant Mkhulululisi Ndlovu (42) parked his Toyota Hiace car with 65 litres of petrol in the fuel tank.At 10pm he returned to the car when he discovered that the petrol in his car had been drained. He also found Vengesai at the scene already having a 5 litres bucket filled with fuel. He discovered that 45 litres of fuel had been drained. Vengesai promised to repay the fuel.Ndlovu reported to the police leading to Vengesai's arrest.