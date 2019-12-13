Mbanje plantation owner gets 210 hours of community service

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A mbanje plantation owner in Bulawayo has been slapped with 210 hours of community service.Richard Ntini (49) admitted the charge of cultivation mbanje before a Bulawayo magistrate.He was sentenced to one year in jail, six months were suspended for five years. The remaining six months were suspended for 210 hours of community service.On December 11 police were told that Ntini grew mbanje at his home. They visited his home to investigate. They found that he had some plants in his garden leading to his arrest.