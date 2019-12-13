Trio nabbed for stealing Telone Zim copper cables

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A two Binga and one Bulawayo men have been taken to court for stealing copper cables belonging to the telecommunications company, TELONE Zimbabwe US$1 365.Prince Gumbo (22), Sabelo Dhlamini (18) all of Binga and Desire Ndlovu of Lobengula in Bulawayo were not asked to plead before Hwange magistrate Godfrey Dube. They were further remanded for trial.On October 6 this year during the night the three allegedly went to Jotsholo Business Centre using a Toyota vehicle . On arrival the cut and removed 500 metres long Telone area distribution cables.On October 7 the employees of Telone got information that the three had been seen vandalizing the infrastructure.They made a report to the police and investigations done led to the arrest of the three. The value of the stolen copper was US$1 365.