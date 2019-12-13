Mnangagwa taunts Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the recent Zanu-PF conference in Mashonaland East, taunted former Minister and party spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo for abusing Zimdef funds to buy bicycles instead of using the funds for serious projects.Mnangagwa made the remarks as he toured exhibition stands at the conference where Zimdef took part.“We are impressed by the current thrust of Zimdef, which is supporting most of the innovation hubs at universities. This is now changed from the past history of Zimdef, where funds were used to buy bicycles. Now the funds are being used to fund proper innovations and inventions at universities," said Mnangagwa.Prof Moyo, who was forced into exile in 2017, is facing criminal charges of allegedly diverting US$270 000 to buy bicycles for chiefs in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North.Moyo has dismissed the charges as attempts by Mnangagwa and his allies to target him for his oppositon to the President's campaign to succeed former President Robert Mugabe.Mugabe was eventually removed through a military coup and was replaced by Mnangagwa. During the coup, Prof Moyo and his G40 allies fled the country claiming that the army wanted to kill them.Mnangagwa Zimdef for funding innovation hubs that have been set up at universities across the country.They were established to enhance research and support the country’s modernisation and industrialisation drive