Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa taunts Jonathan Moyo

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the recent Zanu-PF conference in Mashonaland East, taunted former Minister and party spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo for abusing Zimdef funds to buy bicycles instead of using the funds for serious projects.

Mnangagwa made the remarks as he toured exhibition stands at the conference where Zimdef took part.

“We are impressed by the current thrust of Zimdef, which is supporting most of the innovation hubs at universities. This is now changed from the past history of Zimdef, where funds were used to buy bicycles. Now the funds are being used to fund proper innovations and inventions at universities," said Mnangagwa.

Prof Moyo, who was forced into exile in 2017, is facing criminal charges of allegedly diverting  US$270 000 to buy bicycles for chiefs in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North.

Moyo has dismissed the charges as attempts by Mnangagwa and his allies to target him for his oppositon to the President's campaign to succeed former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was eventually removed through a military coup and was replaced by Mnangagwa. During the coup, Prof Moyo and his G40 allies fled the country claiming that the army wanted to kill them.

Mnangagwa Zimdef for funding innovation hubs that have been set up at universities across the country.

They were established to enhance research and support the country’s modernisation and industrialisation drive

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Anti-Corruption Commission to beef up staff in Bulawayo

40 mins ago | 66 Views

Only 47% of citizens have access to electricity

49 mins ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF retains Shurugwi South seat

52 mins ago | 93 Views

Marry Chiwenga attempted to murder General Chiwenga

54 mins ago | 438 Views

Attempted murder charges against Marry Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 795 Views

The Research by Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey lacks logic and political lie - MLF

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa can and should be impeach but will not as long as dictatorship rule the roost

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

'If elections fail Zanu PF will use any means' - free elections is a right, not a privilege

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni remains Chief Khayisa

2 hrs ago | 904 Views

Trio nabbed for stealing Telone Zim copper cables

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa, Cronies cannot lecture Ndiweni Clans on traditions and cultural systems

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe needs more young persons on listed company boards

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

FULL TEXT: Marry Chiwenga's alleged crimes detailed

3 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Mbanje plantation owner gets 210 hours of community service

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Oppah Muchinguri is not fit to lead ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 2103 Views

The real Mthwakazi nation defined

4 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Man gets community service for draining fuel from parked car

4 hrs ago | 815 Views

Liquid deploys FREE WiFi at all Zim universities

21 hrs ago | 3078 Views

Chiwenga grabs children from Mary

23 hrs ago | 17201 Views

Chamisa urges Chiwenga to repent

23 hrs ago | 8488 Views

Welshman Ncube rubbishes Mphoko claims

23 hrs ago | 2920 Views

Chamisa hits back at 'thief' Chiwenga

23 hrs ago | 7673 Views

More agony for Dembare

23 hrs ago | 2956 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises to get tough

23 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Pressure mounts on NSSA board

23 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Zanu-PF: We will rule through hook or crook

23 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Businessman loses property over debt

23 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Another Tsholotsho top official fired

23 hrs ago | 953 Views

Chamisa speaks on National Dialogue agenda

23 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Chief Ndiweni latest

23 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Mnangagwa's govt establishes 3 000 'bush' bakeries

23 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zozibini and decolonial aesthetics

23 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa angles for 5m votes

23 hrs ago | 249 Views

Women ready to deliver Zanu-PF victory

23 hrs ago | 185 Views

We are living in a prison

23 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa warns bureaucrats

23 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chamisa launches a scathing attack on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Marry Chiwenga externalised US$1m

23 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Zambia lifts eleventh Cosafa title

23 hrs ago | 331 Views

It's three consecutive League titles for FC Platinum

24 hrs ago | 387 Views

Undocumented children allowed to get education in SA

24 hrs ago | 1657 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days